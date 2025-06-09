Pharmacist Murder Spurs Security Demands from Ghana Society

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has demanded justice and enhanced protections for healthcare workers following the murder of pharmacist Mohammed Zia-ulhak Zibrim in Bolgatanga.

Zibrim, CEO of Zimax Pharmacy and PSGH Upper East Regional General Secretary, was shot dead outside his home on June 5, 2025, shortly after returning from work.

PSGH President Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh condemned the killing as a “heinous and barbaric act,” stating: “This is not just a loss to his family—it is a deep wound to the entire pharmacy profession and the nation’s healthcare system.”

The society noted Zibrim—respected for bridging Mamprusi and Kusasi ethnic divides—may have been targeted amid the region’s prolonged conflicts, lamenting he “possibly became a victim of the very conflict he stood above.”

The PSGH urgently called on Ghana Police and national security agencies to accelerate investigations and prosecute perpetrators. It further implored the government to reinforce security for pharmacists, particularly those working night shifts in high-risk areas: “The rising threat to pharmacists in conflict-prone zones cannot be ignored. Authorities must immediately enhance protective measures across the Upper East Region.”

The society extended condolences to Zibrim’s wife, four children, and elderly parents, pledging full support while vowing to honor his legacy of “peace and professionalism in adversity.”