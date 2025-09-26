Pharmaceutical Society Warns Galamsey Could Force Water Plant Closures

Ghana’s local pharmaceutical industry faces potential collapse as illegal mining activities threaten water treatment facilities essential for drug production, the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has warned.

Speaking at the society’s 2025 Annual General Meeting in Cape Coast on Wednesday, Dr Samuel Kow Donkoh, President of PSGH, warned that compromised water quality could escalate drug production costs dramatically.

The society highlighted Ghana’s heavy dependence on imported medicines, currently standing at 70 percent of total consumption. Local pharmaceutical companies rely on high-quality water for manufacturing processes, particularly for infusion production where water purity standards are critical.

“When our water treatment plants are shut down because of galamsey, we will face a catastrophic scenario,” the society stated during the Cape Coast forum. “We will not only import our medicines, but we will completely collapse our local pharmaceutical industry.”

Water pollution from galamsey activities has already made water treatment increasingly expensive for pharmaceutical companies, forcing them to invest heavily in advanced purification systems.

The warning comes as Ghana’s pharmaceutical sector attempts to reduce import dependency and build local manufacturing capacity. The industry recently celebrated 23 firms and individuals at the maiden Pharma Excellence Awards in April 2025, recognizing achievements in pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare delivery.

Dr Donkoh, who serves as Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Point Chemist Limited alongside his PSGH presidency, emphasized that environmental degradation directly threatens the industry’s viability. The society previously warned that Ghana might need to import water specifically for pharmaceutical production if galamsey activities continue unchecked.

Water treatment costs have escalated as companies struggle to remove heavy metals, chemicals, and other contaminants introduced by illegal mining operations. These pollutants compromise the stringent quality standards required for pharmaceutical-grade water used in injectable medications and other sterile products.

The pharmaceutical industry represents a significant component of Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure, with local production helping reduce medication costs and improve accessibility for patients. Industry collapse would force complete reliance on imported drugs, potentially increasing healthcare costs and reducing medicine availability during supply chain disruptions.

The PSGH held discussions with University of Cape Coast management regarding their Annual General Meeting scheduled for September 15-21, 2025, where industry leaders plan to address ongoing challenges including environmental threats to production.

Ghana’s pharmaceutical sector has been working to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities as part of broader industrialization efforts. The sector provides employment for thousands of pharmacists, technicians, and support staff while contributing to the country’s economic diversification goals.

The society’s warning underscores broader environmental concerns about galamsey’s impact on Ghana’s water resources. Similar warnings have emerged from other industries dependent on clean water, including food processing and textiles manufacturing.

Government efforts to combat illegal mining have included equipment seizures and site closures, but environmental damage to water bodies continues affecting multiple sectors of the economy.