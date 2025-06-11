PETROSOL CEO Appointed to Ghana’s National Planning and Pension Boards

Michael Bozumbil, Chief Executive Officer of indigenous energy firm PETROSOL, will represent Ghanaian employers on two critical national institutions following his appointment by the Ghana Employers Association.

Bozumbil was sworn in as a Commissioner of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) by President John Mahama and simultaneously appointed to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Board of Trustees by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson.

The PETROSOL leader, who currently serves as First Vice President of the Ghana Employers Association, brings extensive private sector experience to these roles. Under his leadership, PETROSOL has grown into a nationally recognized fuel retail brand operating over 100 stations, achieving triple ISO certifications for quality, safety, and environmental management systems while maintaining strong regulatory compliance.

In his NDPC role, Bozumbil will contribute to formulating Ghana’s long-term development framework. The constitutional body advises the presidency on national development strategy and coordinates implementation of Ghana’s development plans. Concurrently, his SSNIT position involves governance of Ghana’s primary social security scheme, which manages retirement, invalidity, and survivor benefits under the nation’s Three-Tier Pension System.

“Michael’s strategic planning expertise and commitment to sustainable business practices align with both institutions’ mandates,” stated a Ghana Employers Association representative. Colleagues highlight his record in corporate governance and private sector advocacy as particularly relevant to these appointments, which come at a pivotal moment for Ghana’s economic planning and social security reforms.

The dual appointments reflect increasing collaboration between Ghana’s public institutions and private sector leadership, particularly as the nation implements post-COVID economic recovery measures and pension system enhancements. Bozumbil’s cross-sector perspective may help bridge policy development and implementation gaps at both the planning commission and social security trust.

Bozumbil’s selection underscores how Ghana’s indigenous enterprises are gaining recognition in national policy spaces, with PETROSOL’s operational scale and compliance standards positioning its CEO as a voice for employer interests in critical discussions about Ghana’s developmental future and social protection systems.