Petroleum Sector Needs Aggressive Mergers to Address Market Imbalance, Says COMAC

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has warned that Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector faces a critical market imbalance, with approximately 30 percent of oil marketing companies controlling more than 70 percent of total fuel volumes nationwide.

COMAC has described the situation as saturation threatening the sector’s sustainability and is pushing for aggressive mergers and consolidation to restore order. The industry body argues that while the sector appears crowded with licensed marketers, control is tightly held by a few powerful players, creating an unhealthy competitive environment.

Data shared by COMAC reveals that most operators are fighting for a shrinking share of the market. Smaller operators, many lacking strong financial backing, are squeezed between high operating costs and cut throat price competition driven by dominant firms.

COMAC explained that this intense rivalry is not healthy competition but a race to the bottom that compresses margins and threatens the survival of weaker companies. Over time, this weakens the entire market, as firms struggle to invest in safety, storage, logistics and service quality.

The Chamber noted that the downstream sector is heavily saturated, while market dominance is highly concentrated, with approximately 30 percent of players controlling over 70 percent of total volumes. This imbalance fuels aggressive price competition, compresses margins and threatens the viability of smaller operators, COMAC stated.

Competition economists explain that when a small group controls the bulk of volumes, they have greater pricing power and resilience during market shocks. Smaller players are left vulnerable to even minor disruptions such as exchange rate swings, supply delays or financing constraints.

According to COMAC, this uneven structure encourages unsustainable pricing strategies and increases the risk of market failures. If smaller firms collapse in large numbers, supply gaps and volatility could follow, hurting consumers and businesses alike.

COMAC believes the solution lies in a deliberate and aggressive consolidation drive. Rather than allowing struggling marketers to operate indefinitely below standard, the industry body is calling for a structured merger framework that encourages weaker firms to combine resources or exit gracefully.

Such mergers would create stronger, better capitalised companies capable of meeting regulatory standards and competing fairly. This would reduce overcrowding, improve efficiency and support a more stable deregulated market, COMAC argued.

The Chamber recommended that a comprehensive merger and consolidation framework must be aggressively undertaken to streamline oil marketers who do not meet the standard requirement to operate. Without decisive action to streamline the sector through mergers and consolidation, the downstream petroleum market could remain trapped in instability, with shrinking margins, rising failures and long term risks to fuel supply.

The call comes amid ongoing debates about petroleum pricing policies in Ghana’s downstream sector. The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers has criticized the fuel price floor policy, arguing that it restricts competition and undermines efficiency gains.

COMAC Chief Executive Officer Dr Riverson Oppong has emphasized that the organization, which rebranded from the Association of Oil Marketing Companies in November 2024, is committed to fostering industry partnerships, championing policy reforms and elevating service standards.

The National Petroleum Authority licenses oil marketing companies to import, distribute and market petroleum products in Ghana. Major players in the sector include both foreign owned brands such as Shell, Total and Puma, as well as local brands including state owned GOIL and private companies such as Petrosol, Goodness, Allied and Star Oil.

Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector has experienced significant growth over the past two decades, with COMAC playing a pivotal role in shaping policy and operational practices through collaboration with key stakeholders including the National Petroleum Authority and the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The industry body has contributed to implementing price deregulation, developing anti smuggling legislation and enhancing tax systems in the petroleum sector. COMAC has stated that it remains poised to ensure a sustainable energy market and energy security in Ghana.