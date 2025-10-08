Petroleum Hub Attracts Investor Interest Despite Unresolved Land Disputes

The Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), Dr. Toni Aubynn, says Ghana’s ambitious multi-billion-dollar Petroleum Hub Project at Jomoro in the Western Region is attracting strong investor interest from both local and international partners.

According to Dr. Aubynn, over 70 investors have expressed interest in the project, with 45 companies demonstrating concrete commitments toward its development. Out of these, two firms have already signed a $12 million agreement to commence work on the first phase of the project, a key step that underscores growing investor confidence in Ghana’s energy sector.

“In fact, two companies have already signed a 12 million dollar agreement to develop phase one of the hub,” Dr. Aubynn disclosed in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

In another development, the PHDC has also agreed to a Qatari-Ghanaian partnership to establish a fertilizer plant within the hub. The collaboration aims to strengthen linkages between the energy and agriculture sectors by converting byproducts from the hub into high-quality fertilizer for domestic use.

Dr. Aubynn noted that the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr. Eric Opoku, had committed to purchasing all fertilizer produced locally under the arrangement. He added that the Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry had also expressed keen interest in the industrial and agribusiness components of the hub, which will support Ghana’s broader industrialization drive.

While significant preparatory work and documentation have been completed, Dr. Aubynn acknowledged that land ownership and compensation issues remain key challenges to be resolved. “We still have the issue of land disputes,” he said. “We are trying to finalize arrangements for the land and not use crude tactics to take the land for the hub.”

He appealed to the youth of Jomoro to focus on opportunities the hub will bring, including training and compensation, rather than the scale of land acquisition.

But here’s where skepticism is warranted. Ghana has a long history of ambitious industrial projects that stall at the land acquisition stage. The Petroleum Hub has been discussed for years, yet physical construction remains conspicuously absent. Land disputes in Ghana can drag on for decades, involving complex chieftaincy disputes, competing ownership claims, and communities legitimately concerned about displacement and inadequate compensation.

The $12 million agreement for phase one sounds promising until you consider the project’s total estimated cost runs into billions. That figure represents less than 1% of what’s ultimately needed. Meanwhile, fertilizer plant commitments and ministerial expressions of interest don’t translate automatically into functioning infrastructure.

Environmental sustainability, Dr. Aubynn stressed, remains central to the hub’s design. About one-third of the 20,000-acre site is made up of wetlands and lagoon areas that will be preserved to maintain the ecological balance.

“Lowering or reducing carbon footprint is very dear to the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, so most of the ancillary activities will be powered by solar energy,” Dr. Aubynn said. He further disclosed that the Corporation was exploring the use of green hydrogen and gas-based power to operate the hub efficiently while maintaining Ghana’s commitments to low-carbon growth.

Those environmental commitments deserve scrutiny. Building a petroleum hub, by definition, involves fossil fuel infrastructure. While powering ancillary activities with solar sounds progressive, the core business of refining and processing petroleum products generates substantial emissions. The question isn’t whether Ghana can add some green elements but whether the entire project aligns with the country’s climate commitments and global decarbonization trends.

Dr. Aubynn stressed the need for Africa’s energy transition to be gradual and tailored to its developmental realities. “Africa contributes only four percent to global emissions, so we cannot be punished for what others did wrong,” he noted. “The green transition must adjust to our context.”

That argument resonates politically but carries risks economically. As the world accelerates away from fossil fuels, betting billions on petroleum infrastructure could leave Ghana with stranded assets before the hub reaches maturity. The timing matters enormously.

Reflecting on his vision for the project, Dr. Aubynn said he was optimistic that Ghana would soon see physical progress at the site. “Even if I don’t see it all in my time as CEO, I pray to see the start of this hub project and the direction becoming clear,” he said. “If people can drive to Jomoro and say that they are building the petroleum hub, that will satisfy my soul.”

That’s a telling admission. If the CEO himself frames success as simply seeing construction begin, it suggests he recognizes how far this project remains from reality. After years of planning, Ghana needs more than ministerial interest and preliminary agreements. It needs cranes, refineries, and functioning infrastructure. Until then, the Petroleum Hub remains more aspiration than achievement.