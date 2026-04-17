Petrol Tanker Rams Kumasi Garage, Eighteen Cars Damaged

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to a three-vehicle road crash at Ahodwo near Ridge Condos in Kumasi on Thursday, April 16, 2026, after a fuel tanker laden with 54,000 litres of petrol collided with two cars and ploughed into a nearby auto sales garage.

The crash occurred at 12:24 PM and involved a fuel tanker with registration number GT 8073-22, a Kia Morning registered AS 310-21, and a Hyundai Santa Fe registered DV-D1517.

The first response crew from Kejetia Fire Station, led by Station Officer Grade II Awudu, secured the scene on arrival. Reinforcement teams from the GNFS Regional Headquarters then carried out continuous cooling of the tanker to eliminate the risk of fire or explosion from the highly flammable cargo.

The three vehicle drivers were rescued by members of the public and transported to hospital. The tanker driver’s mate escaped unhurt. The Kia Morning was severely damaged, while the tanker head, the Hyundai Santa Fe, and 18 cars parked at the adjoining auto sales garage sustained partial damage.

Firefighters worked alongside the police to control crowds, prevent fuel theft, and manage traffic throughout the operation. A GNFS recovery truck eventually towed the tanker to safety. A Mercedes-Benz and other vehicles at the garage were successfully salvaged in the process.

The scene was cleared of hazards, traffic was restored, and authorities declared the area safe. The last crew returned to base at 6:00 PM. No fatalities were recorded.

The GNFS said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and commended all supporting agencies for their role in managing the incident.