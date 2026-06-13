Petrol Floor Drops 12% Days After Fare Hike

Ghana’s petrol price floor will fall about 12 percent from Tuesday, the petroleum regulator says, easing pump costs two weeks after transport operators raised fares 20 percent.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has cut its benchmark price floor for petrol to GH¢13.39 a litre for the window that opens on Tuesday, down from GH¢15.20, a drop of GH¢1.81 or close to 12 percent. The diesel floor eases to GH¢15.11 from GH¢15.49, down GH¢0.38 or about 2.5 percent, while the floor for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) falls to GH¢13.23 a kilogram from GH¢13.48, a cut of GH¢0.25 or roughly 1.9 percent. The floor is the lowest price at which Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and gas retailers may sell.

The relief tracks a sharp fall in global crude. Brent slid toward $87 a barrel on Friday, its lowest in about two months, after President Donald Trump signalled that a peace deal with Iran could come within days and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. That shipping route had been shut during a conflict that drove Brent above $100 earlier in the year and lifted Ghana’s import costs.

The cut lands two weeks after commuters started paying more to travel. From 2 June, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union and allied operators raised public transport fares by 20 percent, blaming high pump prices and the rising cost of tyres, batteries and other parts. The petrol drop now tests whether those fares hold or come down.

Drivers should still feel some easing despite a thinner government cushion. The state has fully withdrawn its GH¢0.36 a litre petrol subsidy and trimmed diesel support from GH¢2.00 to GH¢1.07 a litre, yet the fall in crude outweighs the lost relief on petrol.

The fare increase had drawn backing from the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, whose head, Duncan Amoah, defended the operators. “Transport operators have been quite magnanimous with all of us,” he told Citi News. The union had earlier held off a review in the hope that fuel costs would drop.

One caveat matters. The floors set a minimum, not the final pump price, which each OMC fixes for itself, so the full 12 percent may not show at every station. The smaller diesel cut also means haulage and factory power costs ease only slightly, even as petrol buyers gain the most. Cheaper fuel could still take some pressure off transport and food prices, a help to the Bank of Ghana as it works to slow inflation.