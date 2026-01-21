Petition to President Raises Red Flags …Over Heath Goldfields’ Bogoso–Prestea Deal

More than 400 former workers of the Bogoso–Prestea Mine have reportedly lost their jobs since Heath Goldfields Limited assumed control, deepening concerns about the company’s ability to stabilize operations as promised during the lease approval process.

In a petition to President John Mahama, the petitioners argue that one of the primary reasons Heath Goldfields was granted the Bogoso–Prestea mining leases was its claimed financial strength and commitment to preserve jobs while reviving operations. Instead, the mine has experienced workforce reductions and prolonged delays in the payment of employee entitlements.

Heath Goldfields’ own Strategic Mine Development Plan, submitted to the Minerals Commission in October 2024, committed the company to paying outstanding salaries, provident fund contributions, SSNIT, severance, and other legacy liabilities within seven days of successful negotiations with the Ghana Mine Workers Union. These commitments were cited as preconditions for the issuance of the mining leases .

Contrary to these assurances, the petition states that only partial payments were made, and in many cases several months late. Six months of outstanding salaries were reportedly paid in July 2025, provident fund contributions in September 2025, and end-of-contract benefits in December 2025. Severance pay, SSNIT arrears, Tier 2 contributions, and entitlements owed to former managers remain unpaid.

The petition also disputes claims that Heath Goldfields received the initial US$50 million capital injection allegedly meant to immediately settle workers’ dues. Petitioners argue that the company’s inability to pay even two months’ outstanding salaries by December 13, 2024—despite signing an MoU with the union—demonstrates a lack of liquidity and possible misrepresentation during the bidding process.

For mining communities in Bogoso and Prestea, the layoffs and delayed payments have had severe socio-economic consequences, with families losing income and local businesses struggling. The petition warns that without decisive state intervention, the situation risks repeating the same labour unrest and hardship that characterized the collapse of the previous operator, FGR.

The petition directly questions the roles played by senior officials at the Minerals Commission and the former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in approving and signing off on the leases.

It alleges that the eagerness to complete the transaction before a change in government may have compromised regulatory oversight. The coalition is demanding answers on who authorised the lease issuance, on what basis, and why clear deviations from stated conditions were ignored.

Workers Betrayed, Communities Bleeding

The human cost of the failed promises is at the centre of the petition. Over 400 workers have reportedly been laid off since Heath Goldfields assumed control of the mine, despite assurances that jobs would be preserved through recapitalisation and recommissioning works.

The Strategic Mine Development Plan committed the company to settle salaries, provident fund contributions, SSNIT, severance, and other legacy liabilities within seven days of negotiations with the union. Instead, the petition documents prolonged delays:

Six months of salary arrears paid only in July 2025

Provident Fund payments made in September 2025

End-of-contract benefits paid in December 2025

Several obligations, including severance pay, SSNIT arrears, Tier 2 contributions, and entitlements owed to former managers, remain outstanding.

For the mining towns of Bogoso and Prestea, petitioners say the layoffs and delays have devastated household incomes, worsened unemployment, and weakened local economies already struggling from years of uncertainty.

“Due Diligence or Rubber Stamp?” Questions Over Investment Claims

Beyond labour issues, the petition details extensive failures to implement capital projects outlined in Heath Goldfields’ own development plan. Millions of dollars were allocated on paper for processing plant rehabilitation, underground dewatering systems, ventilation, and critical mining equipment.

Yet, according to the coalition, most of the listed equipment has neither been delivered nor installed. This has stalled production and mirrored the same operational distress that led to the termination of FGR’s leases.

The petition argues that detailed cost schedules and procurement lists were used to create an illusion of readiness, misleading regulators and sidelining more realistic bids.

120-Day Breach Notice Expired, No Action Taken

In October 2025, the Minerals Commission issued Heath Goldfields a 120-day notice to remedy breaches of its mining leases after it failed to meet funding and operational commitments.

The petition states that the notice period has expired, yet no decisive regulatory action has been taken. Petitioners warn that this inaction undermines confidence in mining regulation and suggests selective enforcement.

“Is Bogoso–Prestea Being Used to Reward Kwabena Duffuor?”

One of the most politically sensitive questions raised by the coalition is whether the mine is being used as a political reward. While stopping short of making definitive claims, the petition asks whether the acquisition was influenced by political considerations rather than strict commercial and technical merit.

“Where Is the Credible Investor?”

In their closing appeal, the coalition reminds the President and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources of their public promise to secure a credible investor for the Bogoso–Prestea Mine.

“The President and the Minister promised Ghanaians a serious, well-financed investor,” the petition states. “Where is that investor?”

The coalition is calling for an independent investigation into ownership claims, financial backing, regulatory conduct, and compliance with lease conditions, warning that failure to act could further erode trust in Ghana’s mining governance and harm one of the country’s most important gold assets.