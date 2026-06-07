Peter Okoye Threatens To Sue Over Mother Post

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has threatened to sue a social media user who posted offensive claims about his late mother, demanding the post come down and an apology follow.

The dispute began on March 21, when a user posting as Ademola Ogudu shared a message claiming Okoye’s late mother, Josephine Okoye, had opposed his marriage to his wife, Lola Omotayo, on ethnic grounds, and tied her death to that supposed hostility. Okoye, known as Mr P and one half of the now split duo Psquare, condemned the claims as false and hurtful.

He demanded the post be deleted and a public apology issued, warning that he would go to court otherwise. “Take it down and apologise immediately, or I will take legal action,” he wrote on X.

The claim runs against the record. Josephine Okoye died in 2012, a year before her son married Omotayo in 2013, and reports at the time linked her death to complications from heart surgery in India.

Okoye used the episode to press a wider point, calling for an end to online attacks on people who have died and cannot answer for themselves. The post drew heavy criticism from Nigerians, many of whom sided with him.

Whether the user took the post down, apologised, or whether Okoye pressed ahead with a suit, has not been reported.