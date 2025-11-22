Peter Obi Warns Kanu Conviction Could Worsen National Tension

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has criticized the life imprisonment sentence handed to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, warning that the conviction could aggravate rather than reduce tensions in Nigeria.

In a statement posted on his verified X account on Saturday afternoon, November 22, Obi maintained that Kanu should never have been arrested. He described the arrest, detention, and conviction as a failure of leadership and a misunderstanding of the issues at stake.

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate argued that the development comes at a particularly difficult time for Nigeria, with citizens facing severe economic hardship, widespread insecurity, and the consequences of poor governance. He suggested that rather than helping to calm the situation, the conviction may intensify existing tensions.

Obi has consistently advocated for dialogue, constructive engagement, and inclusive governance as the path to lasting peace. He stated that coercion becomes necessary only when reason has been exhausted. In this case, he submitted that reason was not only not exhausted but was probably not explored at all, or not fully explored.

The former Anambra State governor emphasized that the concerns Kanu raised were not unheard of and the issues for which he demanded solutions were not insoluble. According to Obi, addressing them only required wisdom, empathy, and a willingness to listen. In any functional society, such grievances are met with dialogue and reforms aimed at strengthening unity.

Obi criticized the government’s approach, saying it has only deepened mistrust and created an avoidable distraction at a time when citizens are overwhelmed by harsh economic realities and insecurity. He acknowledged that some may insist the law has taken its course but argued that leadership often demands more than a strict, mechanical application of the law.

He pointed out that nations around the world resort to political solutions, negotiated settlements, and even amnesty when legal processes alone cannot serve the broader interest of peace and stability. Nigeria, he insisted, should be no exception.

Obi compared the handling of Kanu’s case to a government trapped in a hole but who, instead of looking for a way out, keeps digging deeper. He said this worsens not only the government’s predicament but also the nation’s collective condition.

The Labour Party leader called on Nigerian leaders to choose healing over hostility, reconciliation over retaliation, and dialogue over division. He stressed that only by addressing grievances with justice, fairness, and compassion can the country move towards a future where every Nigerian feels heard, valued, and safe.

Obi concluded by calling on the presidency, the Council of State, and credible statesmen who love the country and are interested in cohesion and inclusivity to rise to the occasion for a lasting solution. He urged Nigerians to remain optimistic for peace and reconciliation, which he believes will come in the end.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday convicted Kanu on all seven terrorism related charges and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Justice James Omotosho ruled that prosecutors proved that Kanu’s broadcasts and orders to his now banned IPOB group incited deadly attacks on security forces and citizens in the southeast as part of his push for an independent Biafra state.

Judge Omotosho said he chose to show mercy instead of imposing the death penalty, which prosecutors had sought. He sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment for counts one, four, five, and six, 20 years imprisonment for count three, and five years imprisonment for count seven, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Kanu’s former special counsel Aloy Ejimakor has indicated that the IPOB leader would appeal the judgment. Ejimakor on Friday announced that the convict had been moved from the State Security Service facility to a prison facility in Sokoto State.

Kanu, a dual Nigerian British citizen, was first arrested in 2015 but fled the country while on bail in 2017. He was controversially rearrested in Kenya in 2021 and brought back to Nigeria, where he has been in custody ever since. He had argued that his unlawful extradition from Kenya undermined any chance of a fair trial.