Peter Obi Sues Activist for N1.5 Billion Over Social Media Posts

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has filed a N1.5 billion defamation lawsuit against activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju at the Anambra State High Court in Onitsha, escalating a months-long public feud between the two prominent figures.

The writ of summons, issued on October 3 through Obi’s lead counsel Alex Ejesieme (SAN), accuses Adeyanju of publishing false, baseless, malicious, and defamatory statements across multiple social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram. Court documents reveal Obi is seeking N500 million in aggravated damages and N1 billion in general damages for what he describes as reputational harm, ridicule, and emotional distress caused by the activist’s online posts.

Among the specific allegations cited in the lawsuit are claims that Obi diverted Anambra State funds to family businesses, attempted to bribe Adeyanju during a private meeting, and manipulated voters using religion during the 2023 presidential campaign. The court documents also reference posts where Adeyanju allegedly labeled Obi as a religious bigot, fraud, political prostitute, scum, and leader of a mob.

What makes this legal battle particularly intriguing is its timing and context. The lawsuit comes after Obi sent a pre-action notice in August demanding Adeyanju retract his statements within seven days, a demand the activist ignored while mocking the legal threat on Facebook. The feud reportedly intensified when Adeyanju took legal action against Obi’s media aide, Serah Ibrahim, accusing her of defaming his wife in a social media post.

Obi is requesting several court orders, including a declaration that all allegations are defamatory, a mandate for Adeyanju to publish a full unreserved apology on all his social media handles and in at least three national newspapers, and deletion of all offensive posts. He’s also seeking a perpetual injunction preventing further defamatory publications, along with litigation costs, professional fees, and 18 percent annual interest on the judgment sum until full payment.

Adeyanju’s response has been characteristically defiant, stating he’s actually happy and relieved that Obi didn’t chicken out in the end. In a public statement, the activist vowed to prove in court that Peter Obi is corrupt, a bigot, and a fraud, promising his followers they will all be entertained.

The decision to file the suit in Onitsha rather than Abuja, where both men frequently operate, hasn’t gone unnoticed. Critics suggest this choice of venue might advantage Obi in his home state, though legal experts note defamation cases can be filed where the plaintiff resides or where the alleged harm occurred. Adeyanju himself remarked on this, noting that Obi dragged him all the way to Anambra State despite being almost always in Abuja where the activist resides.

Adeyanju, who has been a consistent critic of Peter Obi, has long insisted that the former governor would never become Nigeria’s president and has clashed repeatedly with Obi’s supporters, known as Obidients, over his online commentaries.

This lawsuit represents more than a personal dispute between two public figures. It raises broader questions about the boundaries of political criticism in Nigeria’s increasingly contentious digital space. Social media has become the primary battleground for political discourse, where activists, politicians, and their supporters engage in often brutal exchanges that blur the lines between legitimate criticism and potential defamation.

For Obi, whose political brand relies heavily on projecting integrity and competence, Adeyanju’s repeated allegations strike at the core of his public image. The former Anambra governor’s decision to pursue legal action rather than ignore the criticism signals how seriously he takes damage to his reputation, particularly as he remains a prominent opposition figure.

The N1.5 billion sum being claimed is substantial, reflecting not just the monetary value Obi places on his reputation but also serving as a potential deterrent to others who might make similar allegations without substantiation. Whether Nigerian courts will award anywhere near this amount remains uncertain, as defamation awards in the country have historically been more modest.

What happens next depends largely on whether Adeyanju can substantiate his claims in court. His confidence suggests he believes he has evidence to support his allegations, but proving corruption, bribery, or religious manipulation to legal standards is far more demanding than making accusations on social media.

The case also highlights the tension between freedom of expression and protection against defamation in Nigeria’s democratic space. Activists like Adeyanju argue their role requires challenging powerful figures and exposing alleged wrongdoing, even if that means making controversial statements. Politicians like Obi counter that baseless accusations destroy reputations and undermine public trust.

The writ gives Adeyanju 42 days to enter an appearance or risk judgment being entered in default. Given his public statements, he appears ready to mount a vigorous defense, setting the stage for what promises to be one of Nigeria’s most closely watched defamation cases in recent years.

Legal observers note that winning defamation cases requires proving not just that statements were false but that they were made with malicious intent and caused actual harm. Obi’s lawyers will need to demonstrate measurable damage to his reputation, political standing, or emotional wellbeing resulting directly from Adeyanju’s posts.

The outcome could set important precedents for how Nigerian courts handle defamation claims arising from social media criticism of public figures. It may also influence how activists, journalists, and ordinary citizens approach political commentary online, knowing that crossing certain lines could result in massive financial liability.

For now, both parties appear confident in their positions. Obi believes he’s defending his integrity against false allegations. Adeyanju insists he’s exposing corruption and hypocrisy. The court will ultimately decide who’s right, but the case has already succeeded in keeping both men firmly in the public eye.