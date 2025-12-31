Peter Obi Declares for African Democratic Congress Ahead of 2027 Election

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, along with other political leaders from the South-East geopolitical zone, officially declared for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday, December 31, in Enugu, the capital of Enugu State.

Obi announced the decision at an event held at the Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, stating, “We are ending this year with the hope that in 2026 we will begin a rescue journey”. He and other South East leaders stated that after months of consultations, they had decided to join the ADC and collaborate with opposition leaders from across the country to rescue Nigeria from what they termed the poor governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Present at the event were former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; Senators Ben Obi, Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, and Gilbert Nnaji; Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; Enyinnaya Abaribe; Senator Sam Egwu; as well as several other Senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Other party leaders from across the country were also in attendance, including former Senate President and National Chairman of the ADC, David Mark; former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal; former governors from the South-East; and other dignitaries.

Obi vowed, “We will resist rigging of election by every lawful means in 2027,” and urged supporters to verify their credentials ahead of time. He emphasized that the pre-election process should start now to avoid legal challenges being dismissed as premature.

Speaking at the event, Obi lamented what he described as the erosion of democratic values, accusing some beneficiaries of democracy of aiding its destruction through intimidation and suppression of opposition voices. “We have watched those who benefited from our democracy become accessories to its destruction through coercion and gangsterism against the opposition. We cannot allow this to continue,” he said.

Obi explained that his political journey has been shaped by years of learning, leadership training, and exposure to global best practices in governance and nation building. Drawing lessons from countries that have successfully achieved unity and development, Obi said Nigeria can also chart a new path towards stability and growth.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar reacted to the defection, describing it as “a significant moment in the history of political coalitions in our country”. Atiku expressed optimism that Obi’s entry into the ADC would strengthen opposition politics and lay the groundwork for a government capable of delivering prosperity and peace to Nigerians.

The African Democratic Congress also expressed delight over Obi’s defection. In a post on its verified social media handle, the ADC welcomed Obi, saying, “We are delighted to officially welcome the former two-term Governor of Anambra State, and Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Election, Mr. Peter Obi, into our party, the ADC”.

In the 2023 presidential election, Obi received 6.1 million votes, placing third behind winner Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress party, who secured 8.79 million votes, and Peoples Democratic Party nominee Atiku Abubakar. Obi won in both Lagos and Abuja, garnering significant support from young voters known as the “Obidients.”

The defection sets the stage for a potentially formidable opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 presidential election.