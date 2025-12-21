Peter Obi Criticises Nigerian Lawmakers Over Vote Buying in Primaries

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has criticised the House of Representatives for failing to criminalise vote buying during party primaries, describing the decision as a setback for Nigeria’s democracy.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, December 21, the former Anambra State governor said many Nigerians had hoped lawmakers would take a firm and decisive stand against vote buying, which he described as a major threat to credible elections in the country. His comments came as the House of Representatives considers amendments to the Electoral Act 2022.

Obi said that hope was dashed when the House declined to address inducement at the level of party primaries, noting that vote buying often begins long before general elections. According to him, the refusal to criminalise inducement during primaries shows an unwillingness by lawmakers to confront the root causes of electoral malpractice.

He argued that allowing vote buying to persist within party processes undermines internal democracy and weakens the credibility of elections overall. Genuine electoral reform must tackle corruption at every stage of the electoral cycle, starting from party primaries, Obi insisted.

The Labour Party candidate, who came third in the 2023 presidential election, emphasized that credible elections cannot be built on corrupt foundations and that national progress cannot be achieved while inducement and bribery are legitimised in the democratic process. He described the House’s decision as choosing to protect a broken system rather than safeguard the nation’s future.

Obi stated that any effort to stop vote buying must begin at the primaries, warning that without addressing the problem at its roots, any measures taken later will lack the strength to endure. He characterised a democracy where votes are bought as not a true democracy but a criminal marketplace.

The former governor expressed concern that the culture of vote buying has now trickled down to town unions, village unions, clubs, associations, and even student elections, with these groups emulating fraudulent politicians. He questioned how long Nigerian society would allow itself to be corrupted when the solution lies in addressing the roots of the problem.

Vote buying has become a persistent feature of Nigerian elections, with politicians and party officials routinely distributing money, food items, and other inducements to voters and delegates during both primary elections and general elections. Civil society organisations and election observers have repeatedly documented the practice across multiple electoral cycles.

The ongoing amendments to the Electoral Act 2022 have attracted significant attention from political stakeholders, civil society groups, and the general public. Many had hoped that lawmakers would use the opportunity to strengthen provisions against electoral malpractices, particularly vote buying.

However, the House of Representatives’ decision not to extend criminalisation to party primaries has disappointed reform advocates who argue that internal party processes are where electoral integrity is often first compromised. Party primaries determine who represents political parties in general elections, making their credibility crucial to overall electoral quality.

Legal experts note that while vote buying during general elections is already criminalised under existing electoral laws, enforcement remains weak and prosecutions are rare. Extending criminalisation to primaries without improving enforcement mechanisms may have limited practical impact, some analysts suggest.

Political party primaries in Nigeria have frequently been marred by allegations of delegate buying, where aspirants pay party delegates substantial sums to secure their votes. This practice has been blamed for the emergence of candidates with questionable credentials and limited popular support.

The Independent National Electoral Commission monitors general elections but has no jurisdiction over internal party processes, including primaries. This regulatory gap has allowed party officials and aspirants to operate with minimal oversight during candidate selection.

Obi’s intervention reflects his continued engagement with governance and electoral reform issues despite losing the 2023 presidential election. The former governor has maintained an active public presence, commenting regularly on political developments and advocating for systemic reforms.

His criticism of the House of Representatives adds to growing pressure on Nigerian lawmakers to demonstrate commitment to electoral integrity. Civil society organisations have similarly called for comprehensive reforms that address vote buying at all levels of the electoral process.

The Labour Party candidate concluded his statement by reiterating his vision of a New Nigeria, arguing that such transformation is possible only if the country confronts electoral malpractices boldly and insists that integrity begins at the very start of the electoral process.

Nigeria’s next general elections are scheduled for 2027, giving lawmakers and electoral authorities time to implement reforms before the electoral cycle begins. However, political observers note that meaningful reform requires political will that may be difficult to mobilise when sitting legislators benefit from existing arrangements.

The debate over criminalising vote buying in primaries highlights broader tensions in Nigerian politics between reform advocates seeking systemic change and political actors invested in maintaining current practices. How this tension is resolved will significantly impact the quality of future elections and democratic governance in Africa’s most populous nation.