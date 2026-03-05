Peter Obi Blames Nigeria’s Poverty on Culture of Rewarding Corrupt Leaders

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi has attributed Nigeria’s persistent poverty to a culture that celebrates and rewards public officials who loot state resources, saying the country has effectively chosen its current condition through its own social norms.

Obi made the remarks on Thursday in Abuja while receiving a delegation of the Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria (ASVAN), led by its national president Obijuru Everest. He said Nigeria’s vast natural and human resources should ordinarily place the country among thriving economies, but that the country’s economic struggles stem from corruption and the failure to prioritise education and healthcare.

“We are poor because we have chosen to be poor. We give titles and front-row seats of honour to those who steal public funds, and yet we expect to grow,” Obi said.

The former governor drew a comparison with Indonesia, noting that the Asian nation had made significant economic progress through focused governance and strategic investment in human capital. He recalled advice from an Indonesian leader that the key to national progress is tackling corruption decisively while strengthening education and healthcare systems. Obi also highlighted the role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), describing them as the backbone of thriving economies and urging government to create more enabling conditions for business growth.

The remarks follow Obi’s earlier warning in January that projections for 2026 suggest approximately 141 million Nigerians, representing 62 percent of the population, will be living in poverty, citing World Bank data showing the number of Nigerians in poverty rose from 81 million in 2019 to approximately 139 million in 2025.

Obi called on citizens to take active responsibility for the quality of leadership they produce and defend. “Join the fight for a great Nigeria. Stop worshipping those who steal your money, stop giving them titles, and stand up for what is right. Vote, defend your votes, and help produce good leaders at all levels, from councillor to president, and you will see the country change,” he said.