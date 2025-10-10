Peru’s Congress Removes President Boluarte Over Crime Crisis

Peru’s Congress voted early Friday to remove President Dina Boluarte from office in a dramatic late-night impeachment trial that saw 124 lawmakers vote to oust her with no votes against the effort. The removal came amid mounting frustration over a severe crime wave gripping the South American nation and multiple corruption allegations.

Boluarte, who had one of the lowest recorded approval ratings for a world leader, was removed from office after she was ditched by allies in Congress who backed a motion to oust her over soaring crime. Lawmakers cited “permanent moral incapacity” as the constitutional grounds for her removal, specifically pointing to her alleged failure to confront organized crime effectively.

Congress President José Jerí, 38, was sworn in as interim president early Friday and must now call elections under Peru’s constitutional succession procedures. When Congress requested that Boluarte appear before them shortly before midnight to defend herself and she did not appear, they immediately voted to oust her.

Boluarte becomes the latest casualty in Peru’s extraordinary pattern of political instability. Since 2000, no fewer than seven Peruvian presidents have faced trial or legal challenges related to corruption or human rights abuse allegations. An eighth, Alan García, shot himself when police arrived to arrest him in 2019.

The 62-year-old lawyer took office in December 2022 as Peru’s first female president after her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, attempted to dissolve Congress and was himself impeached. But her tenure quickly became mired in controversy and scandal.

The most serious allegations against Boluarte concern the deaths of more than 50 people during a crackdown by security forces on protests that erupted following Castillo’s removal. Human rights groups have documented evidence of excessive force, with many protesters killed by gunfire from police and military personnel.

She also faces investigations over allegedly accepting luxury Rolex watches and other expensive jewelry as bribes, and accusations that she used a presidential vehicle to transport a fugitive politician. In August 2025, Peru’s Constitutional Court temporarily suspended these probes, citing her position as sitting president, but the investigations were expected to resume after her term ended in 2026.

However, rising crime rates appear to have sealed her political fate. Peru has experienced a dramatic surge in violence, particularly extortion rackets run by criminal gangs that have terrorized businesses and neighborhoods across the country. Public frustration over the government’s inability to address the crisis reached a boiling point in recent months.

Journalists had labeled her “the world’s least popular leader” as her approval ratings plummeted to single digits. Former allies in Congress, sensing the political winds shifting, abandoned her in favor of impeachment.

Peru’s constitution allows Congress to remove presidents for “permanent moral incapacity,” a vaguely defined standard that has been used repeatedly in recent years to oust leaders. Critics argue the mechanism has been abused for political purposes, contributing to the country’s chronic instability.

The impeachment represents yet another chapter in Peru’s turbulent political history. The country has cycled through six presidents since 2016, with Congress frequently wielding impeachment as a political weapon against executives it finds inconvenient or unpopular.

Whether Jerí’s interim government and subsequent elections will bring stability remains highly uncertain. Peru’s political system remains deeply fragmented, with no party commanding majority support and institutional trust at historic lows.

For now, Boluarte joins the long list of disgraced Peruvian leaders who left office under clouds of scandal and legal jeopardy. Her removal underscores the profound governance challenges facing Peru as it struggles with crime, corruption, and political dysfunction that have plagued the nation for decades.

The international community will watch closely to see if Peru can break its cycle of political instability or if Jerí becomes yet another interim leader unable to address the country’s mounting crises. New elections offer an opportunity for reset, but Peru’s recent history suggests that hope may prove fleeting.