Perseus Mining Strengthens Socio-Economic Contributions And Sustainability Initiatives In Ghana

Perseus Mining (Ghana) Limited (Perseus) has reaffirmed its commitment to Ghana’s socio-economic development through responsible and sustainable mining operations at its Edikan Gold Mine in the Central Region.

For the year ended 30 June 2025, Perseus generated a direct economic value of GHS 4.6 billion in Ghana, underscoring its role as a key contributor to national growth and inclusive socio-economic progress.

During the period, Perseus paid GHS 1.85 billion in taxes, royalties, levies, and dividends to the Government of Ghana. The company also spent GHS 2.4 billion with Ghanaian suppliers, helping to strengthen local businesses and supply chains. In addition, GHS 366.6 million was paid in employee wages and benefits, while GHS 8.7 million was directed to community development initiatives. The Edikan Mine notably employs a 100% Ghanaian workforce, reflecting the maturity and capacity of local talent.

Perseus’s operations continue to deliver lasting impacts across education, livelihoods, and environmental stewardship. In FY2025, the company awarded 176 scholarships to students from host communities, bringing the total to 694 scholarships since 2017. To promote resilient community livelihoods, Perseus accelerated Phase Two of the Edikan Livelihoods Restoration Programme, which now supports 11 smallholder pig farmers with infrastructure, training, feed, and veterinary services. Other community investments included the construction of a modern Community Centre at Nkonya and a 3×4-unit accommodation facility for teachers and nurses at Abenabena.

In line with its environmental commitments, Perseus relinquished 70 hectares of land from its Ayanfuri Mining Lease in July 2025 for reallocation under the Government’s Small-Scale Cooperative Mining Scheme, contributing GHS 16.6 million to fund future rehabilitation efforts in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EdikanMine also advanced progressive rehabilitation programs, managing over 29,000 seedlings, integrating mango and oil palm into restored land, and donating waste rock to support local road construction.

Craig Jones, CEO and Managing Director of Perseus Mining, said:

“Perseus’s success in Ghana is deeply tied to the well-being of our host communities. At Edikan, we are proud to provide jobs, invest in education and skills, and contribute to the Government’s efforts to promote sustainable economic growth through the significant direct economic value our operations generate.

Our initiatives – from scholarships and livelihood programmes to land rehabilitation and community infrastructure – demonstrate our firm commitment to ensuring that mining leaves a positive and lasting legacy. Looking ahead, we will continue to work in close partnership with our stakeholders in Ghana to deliver both safe and strong operational performance and meaningful social and environmental outcomes.”

Perseus’s activities in Ghana form part of its broader strategy to operate as a responsible gold producer, creating enduring value for shareholders, employees, communities, and host governments.

About Perseus Mining and Our Operations in Ghana

Perseus Mining is a multi-mine, Africa-focused gold producer, developer, and explorer with assets in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania, and Sudan. The company produced 496,551 ounces of gold during the 2025 financial year.

Ghana’s Edikan Gold Mine was Perseus’s first developed mine, achieving commercial production on 1 January 2012. Since then, Edikan has produced more than 2 million ounces of gold. For the year ended 30 June 2025, production totalled 177,167 ounces, accounting for 35% of Perseus Mining’s total output. The mine supports over 1,100 direct and indirect jobs, providing vital opportunities for local communities.

Perseus owns a 90% beneficial interest in the Edikan Gold Mine, with the remaining 10% held as a free-carried interest by the Government of Ghana.