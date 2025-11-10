Perseus Mining Contributes GH¢4.6bn to Ghana Economy

Perseus Mining (Ghana) Limited has confirmed its commitment to Ghana’s socioeconomic development with a direct economic contribution of GH¢4.6 billion for the year ending June 30, 2025, from operations at its Edikan Gold Mine in the Central Region.

The mining firm paid GH¢1.85 billion to the Government of Ghana through taxes, royalties, levies, and dividends during the period under review. These payments underscore Perseus’s role as a significant contributor to national revenue and economic growth.

Local businesses benefited substantially from the company’s procurement practices, with GH¢2.4 billion spent with Ghanaian suppliers over the fiscal year. This investment strengthened supply chains and supported domestic enterprises across various sectors linked to mining operations.

Employee compensation totaled GH¢366.6 million in wages and benefits, while community development initiatives received GH¢8.7 million. The Edikan Mine maintains a 100 percent Ghanaian workforce of over 1,100 direct and indirect employees, demonstrating the capacity and expertise available within the local talent pool.

Educational support expanded significantly during the fiscal year, with Perseus awarding 176 scholarships to students from host communities. This brings cumulative scholarships since 2017 to 694, providing opportunities for young people in mining catchment areas to access quality education.

The company accelerated Phase Two of the Edikan Livelihoods Restoration Programme, now supporting 11 smallholder pig farmers with infrastructure, training, feed supplies, and veterinary services. This programme addresses income diversification for communities affected by mining activities.

Infrastructure improvements included constructing a modern Community Centre at Nkonya and a three by four unit accommodation facility for teachers and nurses at Abenabena. These projects address service delivery gaps in host communities and improve living conditions for essential workers.

Environmental stewardship featured prominently in Perseus’s activities, with the company relinquishing 70 hectares from its Ayanfuri Mining Lease in July 2025. The land was reallocated under the Government’s Small Scale Cooperative Mining Scheme, with Perseus contributing GH¢16.6 million to fund future rehabilitation efforts in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Progressive rehabilitation programs advanced at Edikan Mine, with management of over 29,000 seedlings and integration of mango and oil palm into restored land. Waste rock was donated to support local road construction, providing dual benefits of land restoration and infrastructure development.

Craig Jones, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Perseus Mining, emphasized the interdependence between company success and community wellbeing. He highlighted that operations at Edikan provide employment, invest in education and skills development, and contribute meaningfully to government efforts promoting sustainable economic growth.

“Our initiatives, from scholarships and livelihood programmes to land rehabilitation and community infrastructure, demonstrate our firm commitment to ensuring that mining leaves a positive and lasting legacy,” Mr Jones stated. He pledged continued partnership with stakeholders to deliver safe operational performance alongside meaningful social and environmental outcomes.

Perseus Mining operates as a multi mine, Africa focused gold producer with assets in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania, and Sudan. The company produced 496,551 ounces of gold during the 2025 financial year across its portfolio.

Edikan Gold Mine achieved commercial production on January 1, 2012, becoming Perseus’s first developed mine. Since inception, Edikan has produced more than two million ounces of gold. Production for the year ended June 30, 2025, totaled 177,167 ounces, representing 35 percent of Perseus Mining’s total output.

The Government of Ghana holds a 10 percent free carried interest in Edikan Gold Mine, while Perseus owns the remaining 90 percent beneficial interest. This ownership structure ensures government participation in revenue streams while maintaining private sector operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Perseus indicated continued focus on responsible mining practices that create enduring value for shareholders, employees, communities, and host governments. The company’s strategy emphasizes balancing production targets with social responsibility and environmental protection across all operational jurisdictions.