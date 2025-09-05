Performance of NPP & NDC Under The 8-Year Cycle Of Change Of Govercnment

Since 1992 there has been four experiences of 8 years cycle of change of government namely 2000, 2008, 2016, and 2024.
FACTS & DATA prove that, 2024 is the worst defeat ever experienced by a ruling party. Below is just a summary of the presidential and parliamentary performances of NPP & NDC:
*2000 General Election*
John Kufuor = 56.90%
NPP Parliamentary Seats = 99
Atta Mills = 43.10%
NDC Parliamentary Seats = 92
The NPP won 2000 general elections after second round.
Raw Data Score difference between Kufuor & Mills = 881, 139 votes
Percentage difference between Kufuor & Mills = 13.8%
Parliamentary Seats difference between NPP & NDC = 7
*2008 General Election*
Atta Mills = 50.23%
NDC Parliamentary Seats = 116
Akufo-Addo = 49.77%
NPP Parliamentary Seats = 107
The NDC won 2008 general election after second round + Tain Constituency.
Raw Data Score difference between Mills & Akufo-Addo = 40, 586 votes
Percentage difference between Mills & Akufo-Addo = 0.46%
Parliamentary Seats difference between NDC & NPP = 9
*2016 General Election*
Akufo-Addo = 53.72%
NPP Parliamentary Seats = 169
John Mahama = 44.53%
NDC Parliamentary Seats = 106
NPP won the 2016 general election in the first round.
Raw Data Score difference between Akufo-Addo & John Mahama =
984, 570 votes
Percentage difference between Akufo-Addo & John Mahama = 9.19%
Parliamentary Seats difference between NPP & NDC = 63
*2024 General Election*
John Mahama = 56.42%(275/276 declared results)
NDC Parliamentary Seats = 184
Mahamudu Bawumia = 41.75%(275/276 declared results)
NPP Parliamentary Seats = 87
NDC won the 2024 general election in the first round.
Raw Data Score difference between John Mahama & Dr. Bawumia based on 275/276 declared results =
1, 714, 179 votes
Note: This is the first time that a candidate of a ruling party has lost Presidential election with over 1 million votes, and even exceeding 1.7 million votes since 1992.
Percentage difference between John Mahama & Dr. Bawumia based on 275/276 declared results = 14.67%
Parliamentary Seats difference between NDC & NPP = 96
*Conclusion*
Based on the aforementioned facts & data, NPP need a truthful reflection, and proper strategic decision regarding its 2028 presidential ticket, leadership, and structures of the Party.
… Signed…
Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)
Founding President of UP Tradition Institute