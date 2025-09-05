Performance of NPP & NDC Under The 8-Year Cycle Of Change Of Govercnment

Since 1992 there has been four experiences of 8 years cycle of change of government namely 2000, 2008, 2016, and 2024.

FACTS & DATA prove that, 2024 is the worst defeat ever experienced by a ruling party. Below is just a summary of the presidential and parliamentary performances of NPP & NDC:

*2000 General Election*

John Kufuor = 56.90%

NPP Parliamentary Seats = 99

Atta Mills = 43.10%

NDC Parliamentary Seats = 92

The NPP won 2000 general elections after second round.

Raw Data Score difference between Kufuor & Mills = 881, 139 votes

Percentage difference between Kufuor & Mills = 13.8%

Parliamentary Seats difference between NPP & NDC = 7

*2008 General Election*

Atta Mills = 50.23%

NDC Parliamentary Seats = 116

Akufo-Addo = 49.77%

NPP Parliamentary Seats = 107

The NDC won 2008 general election after second round + Tain Constituency.

Raw Data Score difference between Mills & Akufo-Addo = 40, 586 votes

Percentage difference between Mills & Akufo-Addo = 0.46%

Parliamentary Seats difference between NDC & NPP = 9

*2016 General Election*

Akufo-Addo = 53.72%

NPP Parliamentary Seats = 169

John Mahama = 44.53%

NDC Parliamentary Seats = 106

NPP won the 2016 general election in the first round.

Raw Data Score difference between Akufo-Addo & John Mahama =

984, 570 votes

Percentage difference between Akufo-Addo & John Mahama = 9.19%

Parliamentary Seats difference between NPP & NDC = 63

*2024 General Election*

John Mahama = 56.42%(275/276 declared results)

NDC Parliamentary Seats = 184

Mahamudu Bawumia = 41.75%(275/276 declared results)

NPP Parliamentary Seats = 87

NDC won the 2024 general election in the first round.

Raw Data Score difference between John Mahama & Dr. Bawumia based on 275/276 declared results =

1, 714, 179 votes

Note: This is the first time that a candidate of a ruling party has lost Presidential election with over 1 million votes, and even exceeding 1.7 million votes since 1992.

Percentage difference between John Mahama & Dr. Bawumia based on 275/276 declared results = 14.67%

Parliamentary Seats difference between NDC & NPP = 96

*Conclusion*

Based on the aforementioned facts & data, NPP need a truthful reflection, and proper strategic decision regarding its 2028 presidential ticket, leadership, and structures of the Party.

… Signed…

Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)

Founding President of UP Tradition Institute