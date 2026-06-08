Pérez wins Real Madrid election, Mourinho set to return

Florentino Pérez has won another term as Real Madrid president, beating Enrique Riquelme in the club’s first contested election in 20 years and clearing the way for Mourinho’s return.

Members voted on Sunday at Real Madrid City, and the club’s own television channel reported that Pérez had defeated his challenger. “We are going to keep working so that Real Madrid keeps winning more titles,” Pérez told supporters at a late party. The club had not published the vote count by the time the result was announced, but the win hands the 79 year old four more years in charge, through 2030.

The contest was unusual for Madrid. Pérez called the election on May 12, after a season that ended without a trophy, and it became the club’s first challenged presidential vote since 2006. Riquelme, the founder of the renewable energy firm Cox Energy, entered the race on May 21 and ran on reviving the club’s Spanish identity and reinvesting in members’ facilities.

The outcome settles who will run the team. During the campaign, Pérez confirmed that José Mourinho would take over as head coach, releasing a short video on June 3 of the Portuguese manager saying “Yes.” Reports say Mourinho has signed a three year deal that takes effect once the votes are counted, with Benfica due about €15 million in compensation. It would be his second spell in charge after 2010 to 2013, when he won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Riquelme had pointed to a different direction, naming Jürgen Klopp as his preferred coach, though Klopp’s agent said the German had no interest in returning to management.

Pérez has led Real Madrid for most of this century. He first took charge in 2000 and built the Galácticos era around signings such as Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário and David Beckham, reshaping how big clubs spent on stars. He resigned in 2006, returned in 2009, and oversaw a second run of success that brought further La Liga and Champions League titles and later signings including Kylian Mbappé. Off the pitch, he pushed the rebuilding of the Santiago Bernabéu, lifted commercial income and widened the club’s global reach.

With the vote behind him, Pérez moves straight into a rebuild after the trophyless campaign, with Mourinho’s appointment expected to be confirmed once the result is formally ratified.