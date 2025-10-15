Penyi Ngoryiza Festival Links Cultural Heritage to Economic Transformation

The chiefs, queen mothers, and people of Penyi Traditional Area gathered Saturday for their annual Ngoryiza festival, connecting centuries-old traditions with Ghana’s contemporary economic agenda. This year’s celebration, held under the theme “Penyi Youths at the Heart of the 24-Hour Economy Pursuit,” drew government officials and traditional leaders to the Ketu North Municipality in the Volta region.

The grand durbar showcased what festivals do best: bringing together generations through dance, music, and ceremonial display. But beneath the pageantry lay serious conversations about infrastructure deficits and development priorities that festival organizers hope will resonate beyond the celebration itself.

Torgbiga Dadzie V, Paramount Chief and President of the Penyi Traditional Council, used the platform to articulate specific needs. He appealed for an ICT centre to help bridge the digital divide affecting young people in the community. He also requested a technical or vocational training centre, arguing such facilities would equip youth with practical, employable skills.

The Paramount Chief emphasized agriculture as central to Penyi’s economic future, urging young people to view farming not as fallback work but as a viable path to prosperity. His comments align with broader national discussions about food security and youth employment, though translating such appeals into action typically requires sustained advocacy beyond annual gatherings.

Augustus Goosie Tanoh, who serves as Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy Initiative, represented President John Dramani Mahama at the event. Tanoh connected the festival to the administration’s flagship economic program, specifically mentioning “Show 24,” which targets Ghana’s creative sector. He suggested Ngoryiza could evolve into an international attraction, potentially generating employment in hospitality, fashion, logistics, and digital content creation.

Whether such transformations materialize depends on multiple factors including marketing capacity, infrastructure development, and coordination between traditional authorities and tourism agencies. Many Ghanaian festivals aspire to international recognition, yet converting cultural capital into sustained economic benefits remains challenging for most communities.

The festival provided Torgbiga Dadzie V an opportunity to publicly commend Member of Parliament Eric Edem Agbana for constituency initiatives including a scholarship program and teacher awards scheme. Such recognition during festivals serves dual purposes: acknowledging current support while signaling expectations for continued investment.

For his part, Agbana reiterated commitment to supporting development across the municipality, urging constituents to maintain confidence in the National Democratic Congress government. These exchanges illustrate how festivals function as spaces where traditional authority meets electoral politics, with both systems seeking legitimacy through their relationship with the other.

The intersection of cultural preservation and economic development creates both opportunity and tension. Festivals attract attention, but whether that attention converts into tangible improvements addressing infrastructure gaps remains uncertain for many communities. Roads, electricity, water systems, and educational facilities matter more for daily life than annual celebrations, however culturally significant.

Penyi’s Ngoryiza serves multiple functions: preserving cultural identity, strengthening community bonds, providing a platform for development advocacy, and potentially attracting tourism interest. The challenge lies in leveraging these annual moments of visibility into concrete progress on the basic infrastructure needs that continue limiting opportunities for residents.

Traditional leaders and political representatives expressed optimism about Penyi’s future, yet transforming optimism into reality requires sustained collaboration and resource allocation that extends far beyond festival season. For now, the celebration represents both achievement in cultural preservation and aspiration for the infrastructure development that might improve living conditions.

The festival concluded with calls for unity and collective effort toward making Penyi more prosperous. Whether this year’s celebration will be remembered for anything beyond its cultural programming depends largely on follow-through from the various stakeholders who made commitments during the durbar.