Pentagon Names Four Soldiers Killed in Kuwait Drone Strike

The United States Department of Defense on Tuesday identified four of the six American soldiers killed when an Iranian drone struck a military operations center at the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait on Sunday, the first confirmed American combat deaths in the ongoing war with Iran.

The Pentagon identified the four as Captain Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sergeant First Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sergeant Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. All four were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve unit from Iowa. The names of the two remaining soldiers killed in the strike have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The strike hit a makeshift operations center at the civilian port just after 9 a.m. local time on Sunday, with no warning sirens sounding before impact. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the site was a fortified tactical operations center, but said a single projectile broke through air defenses.

Preliminary assessments indicate the attack was carried out by a one-way drone. Fire engulfed the buildings, complicating the recovery of remains in the immediate aftermath.

President Donald Trump, in a video statement Sunday, called the fallen soldiers “true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice.” He cautioned that the conflict was unlikely to end without further casualties. “There will likely be more before it ends,” he said.

The broader conflict has killed at least 787 people in Iran since Saturday, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society. In Israel, at least 11 people have been killed, while retaliatory strikes by Hezbollah prompted Israeli forces to kill 52 people in Lebanon.

The United States has shut its embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Beirut following drone attacks, and ordered non-emergency personnel to leave six Gulf states. The State Department said it had helped more than 9,000 Americans depart the Middle East and was processing requests from a further 3,000 citizens seeking to return home.

Trump said on Monday that military operations could last four to five weeks, though he added the United States was prepared to extend the campaign further.