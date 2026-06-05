Pentagon Cuts Recognised Military Faiths From 200 To 31

The US Department of War has cut the number of religions it formally recognises in the military from more than 200 to 31, as part of a chaplaincy overhaul.

The change was set out in a memorandum signed by Anthony Tata, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, at the direction of US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. Dated 20 May, the memo was reported on Thursday by Military.com and gives the department 60 days to revise its faith and belief codes.

Officials said the shorter list would help chaplains plan and deliver religious support more effectively. Hegseth, who announced the plan in March, has said the previous system had grown to more than 200 codes, many never used, and that most service members fall under a handful of categories.

The 31 retained categories include Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism and Sikhism, along with agnostics and a range of Christian denominations such as Baptists, Catholics, Lutherans and Methodists. Dropped from the list are smaller faith and belief groups, among them atheists, Pagans, Wiccans, Druids and followers of Asatru. The memo notes that service members will not be restricted to the 31 codes when choosing the information shown on their military identification tags.

Separately, the Pentagon has directed serving chaplains to replace the rank insignia on their uniforms with their religious insignia. “A chaplain is first and foremost a chaplain, and an officer second,” Hegseth said when he announced the move, adding that chaplains would keep their officer rank even though it would no longer be visible.

The reforms come as the department operates under the name Department of War, a title President Donald Trump revived by executive order in September 2025. That remains a secondary, largely ceremonial title, as the agency’s legal name is still the Department of Defense unless Congress votes to amend it.