Pensioners Reject SSNIT Increase as Inadequate, Demand Living Wage

The Concerned Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Pensioners Forum has rejected the 10 percent pension increase for 2026, describing it as insufficient to address rising living costs and pensioner poverty across Ghana.

In a statement issued on Friday, the group acknowledged the upward adjustment but argued it falls far short of protecting retirees from economic hardship. The Forum warned that annual percentage increases have become meaningless without a guaranteed minimum living pension.

The Concerned SSNIT Pensioners Forum (CSPF) had previously petitioned SSNIT on November 19, 2025, calling for the minimum monthly pension to be raised to 600 cedis and for an average pension increase of 15 to 20 percent in 2026. Copies of the petition were also sent to the Ministers of Finance and Employment and Labour Relations, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Authority.

The group met with SSNIT officials on December 10, 2025, and was assured their concerns would be forwarded to approving authorities. However, they expressed disappointment that the resulting adjustment did not reflect their recommendations.

“The annual increments are detached from the lived reality of pensioners,” the Forum stated. “The current debate, focused on percentage adjustments, overlooks the fundamental question of whether pension income can cover basic survival needs, such as food and medicine.”

The Forum highlighted that the 2025 minimum monthly pension of 396.58 cedis was grossly inadequate, stating that the amount could barely cover medication costs for many pensioners. This forces them to depend on family members and others for survival, making them what the group described as a burden on others for their sustenance.

SSNIT announced on January 8, 2026, that the 10 percent indexation would be implemented through a weighted formula. All pensioners will receive a flat six percent increase, while the remaining four percent will be redistributed to provide greater relief to low income retirees. Under this structure, pensioners currently receiving the minimum of 300 cedis will see their monthly payments rise to 409.56 cedis, representing a 36.52 percent increase.

The Trust also raised the minimum monthly pension for new retirees from 300 cedis to 400 cedis, strengthening what officials described as the pension floor across the scheme. SSNIT Director General Kwesi Afreh Biney said the adjustment ensures pensioners’ incomes are protected against rising prices, noting that inflation stood at 5.4 percent as of December 2025.

However, the Concerned SSNIT Pensioners Forum raised concerns about what it described as inconsistencies in SSNIT’s public communications regarding minimum pension levels. The group cited a January 6, 2025, press release stating that redistribution had increased the minimum monthly pension from 300 cedis in 2024 to 396.58 cedis in 2025. Yet the January 8, 2026, announcement referred to an increase in the minimum monthly pension for new pensioners from 300 cedis to 400 cedis.

“How are pensioners still receiving 300 cedis in 2026 when SSNIT indicated that no pensioner earned below 396.58 cedis in 2025?” the Forum questioned. The group is now challenging SSNIT to clarify what a minimum pension in Ghana officially is, pointing to what it sees as conflicting statements in the Trust’s own announcements.

The CSPF emphasized that while lower income pensioners will benefit more from the redistribution mechanism, many retirees still struggle to afford basic necessities. The group argued that the focus on percentage based adjustments ignores whether pensions can sustain a dignified standard of living, particularly as healthcare costs rise with age.

Evelyn Adjei, Chief Actuary at SSNIT, explained that the 2026 indexation decision was informed by several key economic indicators. These included wage growth among active contributors, projected inflation of eight percent with a margin of two percent by the end of 2025, and the need to safeguard the long term viability of the pension scheme.

The Forum is calling for the adoption of a national minimum pension policy, similar to the national minimum wage, to ensure retirees can live with dignity. The group warned that without such reforms, the dignity and well being of Ghana’s retirees will remain under serious threat as living and healthcare costs continue to rise.

As a solution, the CSPF is demanding an urgent inclusive national dialogue involving SSNIT, government ministries, labour unions, pensioner associations, economic planners and civil society organizations. The aim is to establish a sustainable and realistic minimum pension benchmark that reflects the actual cost of living for elderly Ghanaians.

“Pensioners have served Ghana with dedication and deserve to live with dignity, not in destitution,” the Forum concluded. The group vowed to continue engaging with SSNIT and relevant government institutions in its pursuit of pension justice, equity and policies that guarantee a dignified life for all pensioners in Ghana.

The highest paid SSNIT pensioner, who received 201,792.37 cedis per month as of December 31, 2025, will see their pension rise to 213,991.47 cedis in 2026, broadly in line with the overall indexation rate. About 70 percent of pensioners on the payroll are expected to benefit from the full 10 percent increment or more due to the redistribution mechanism.

Ghana’s pension indexation debate reflects broader tensions between fiscal sustainability and social protection. While SSNIT emphasizes the need to balance benefit improvements with the fund’s long term health, pensioners argue that current adjustments fail to keep pace with the real inflation they experience, particularly in food, healthcare and utilities.

The coming weeks will reveal whether the government and SSNIT will engage in the national dialogue the pensioners are demanding, or whether the current adjustment framework will remain unchanged despite growing dissatisfaction among retirees.