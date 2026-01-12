Pensioners Forum Denies Rejecting SSNIT Increase

The Concerned SSNIT Pensioners Forum (CSPF) has dismissed media reports claiming it rejected the 10 per cent average pension increase announced by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

In a press release dated January 12, 2026, the group clarified that it never opposed the increment in its earlier statement issued on January 10, 2026, contrary to reports carried by some media outlets. The forum said several media organizations misrepresented its stance by suggesting it had rejected the adjustment outright.

According to the CSPF, the reports misrepresented its position by claiming that the forum had opposed the increase outright. The group stressed that its original statement merely expressed concern about the adequacy of the adjustment in light of prevailing economic conditions.

To clarify its position, the forum reproduced the relevant portion of its January 10 statement, which noted: “Though we appreciate the increase, we observe that it is inadequate and fails to address the severe economic pressures facing all retirees, particularly low income retirees, and does little to stop pensioner poverty”.

The CSPF emphasized this language should be understood as advocating for stronger protections against rising living costs, not as outright rejection of the announced pension adjustment. The forum’s original January 10 statement had described the 10 per cent increase as insufficient to address deteriorating living conditions of retirees, particularly low income pensioners.

In that earlier statement, the pensioners’ group had called for a minimum monthly pension of GH¢600 and an average pension increase of between 15 and 20 per cent. The forum had previously petitioned SSNIT on November 19, 2025, requesting urgent reforms to pension adjustment systems.

The CSPF also raised concerns about what it described as inconsistencies in SSNIT’s public communications regarding minimum pension figures. It cited a January 6, 2025 SSNIT statement which indicated that the minimum monthly pension rose from GH¢300 in 2024 to GH¢396.58 in 2025 following indexation and redistribution.

However, in a separate statement issued on January 8, 2026, SSNIT announced that the minimum monthly pension for new pensioners had increased from GH¢300 to GH¢400. The forum questioned how pensioners could still be receiving GH¢300 in 2026 when SSNIT had earlier indicated that no pensioner earned below GH¢396.58 in 2025.

The forum called on media organizations to exercise greater care when reporting its statements, while expressing appreciation to the media for continuing to advocate for pension justice, equity, and policies ensuring dignified lives for Ghana’s pensioners. The group has consistently pushed for more robust pension adjustments that keep pace with inflation and economic pressures affecting retirees across income levels.

SSNIT announced the 10 per cent indexation on January 8, 2026, applying to all 261,000 pensioners on its payroll as of December 31, 2025. The increase is expected to cost the Trust an additional GH¢616 million in 2026, with total pension payments projected to exceed GH¢7 billion.