Pension Funds Seek Long Term Investment Options Amid Rate Drop

Securities and Exchange Commission Board Chairman Dr. Adu Anane Antwi has highlighted a growing challenge facing Ghana’s pension industry: an expanding pool of retirement funds lacking suitable long term investment options against the backdrop of declining Treasury bill rates. His comments suggest government may be studying market conditions for the optimal time to reintroduce domestic bonds.

Speaking at a stakeholder symposium organised by the Office of the Registrar of Companies in Accra, the market regulator argued that the huge volume of capital from pension schemes has created a ready market for new bond offerings. The observation comes as Treasury bills continue dominating Ghana’s fixed income market throughout 2025, with heavy institutional appetite concentrated at the short end of the yield curve.

People are contributing to pension funds, and at present the only major investment outlet is Treasury bills. These, however, are short term instruments, whereas pension funds are long term. So, if a bond is offered at a higher rate than Treasury bills, why would a pension fund manager choose Treasury bills over bonds that yield a better return? Dr. Anane Antwi quizzed rhetorically.

The 364 day Treasury bill rate dropped to 11.4 percent for September 2025 from 28.04 percent in December last year. The 182 day Treasury bill stood at 11.6 percent at the end of September, while the 91 day Treasury bill is returning only 11.2 percent. This dramatic decline reflects improved macroeconomic conditions but creates a mismatch between pension fund requirements and available investment instruments.

However, despite the growing appetite for long term and higher return bonds, government remains cautious about an abrupt entry into the market. Government failed to meet the August timeline set for issuing new bonds into the domestic market, though officials have stated categorically they are not in a hurry to issue new bonds considering the continuous drop in Treasury bill rates.

Dr. Anane Antwi said any new bond offering will be patronised instantly when the decision is made. People understand that the situation is getting better. So for local, I think anytime they bring it to the bonds market the demand will be there, he stated, expressing confidence in investor appetite for government securities.

Ghana reached a debt restructuring agreement with both Eurobond holders and domestic bondholders under the Domestic Debt Restructuring Programme, but has yet to resume full debt repayment. It has committed to paying interest to bondholders every six months. The last payment of US$349.52 million to Eurobond holders was made in July, bringing the total debt service to US$1.17 billion since conclusion of the Eurobond debt restructuring last year.

Government also made a coupon payment of GH¢9.7 billion to domestic bond holders in August, bringing total amount paid under the programme for the year to GH¢19.4 billion. These payments demonstrate government’s commitment to meeting its restructured obligations, gradually rebuilding investor confidence in Ghana’s sovereign debt instruments.

Anticipating the major principal repayment due later in 2026 that will require huge money, Dr. Anane Antwi noted that re entry into the domestic bond market would provide government with a reliable source of local funding for future debt management. The strategic timing of new bond issuances could help government refinance maturing obligations without excessive reliance on short term instruments or external borrowing.

However, he kicked against accessing the international bond market until the country’s external debt restructuring is fully completed. This cautious approach reflects lessons learned from Ghana’s recent debt crisis, where premature return to international markets could undermine ongoing restructuring efforts and send mixed signals to creditors.

Dr. Anane Antwi noted that government’s hesitance may stem from what he termed prudent debt management. They will be thinking, let’s wait and rather come in when we need that huge money to deal with the principal. When I’m going to pay the principal, I’ll come to the market with the bonds, he explained.

With Treasury bill rates showing some volatility, he stated that government may be waiting for greater stability to ensure new bonds can be offered with an attractive premium over short term rates. If you are able to stabilise that, people will move there, he added, suggesting that clear pricing differentials between short and long term instruments will be crucial for successful bond placement.

The pension fund challenge highlights a broader structural issue in Ghana’s financial system. As mandatory pension contributions continue flowing into retirement schemes under the three tier pension framework, fund managers face limited options for matching their long term liabilities with appropriate assets. Treasury bills, with maturities ranging from 91 to 364 days, create constant reinvestment risk and potential asset liability mismatches.

This situation becomes particularly acute when Treasury bill rates decline significantly, as they have over the past year. While lower rates signal improved fiscal conditions and reduced government borrowing costs, they squeeze pension fund returns precisely when these funds need higher yields to meet future retirement obligations. Long term bonds traditionally offer higher rates to compensate for duration risk, making them more suitable for pension portfolios.

The symposium, themed Resetting the Business Environment: The Role of Enterprise Risk, gathered stakeholders from the business community, lawyers, regulators and financial and governance experts to explore ways of enhancing service delivery, ensuring regulatory compliance and positioning the ORC as an enabler of Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.

It provided an opportunity for dialogue on how institutions, businesses and regulators can collaborate to create a more resilient and enabling business environment in Ghana. The discussions reflected growing recognition that financial market development requires coordinated efforts across multiple stakeholders rather than isolated regulatory actions.

Dr. Anane Antwi’s comments suggest government faces a delicate balancing act. Issuing new bonds too early, before Treasury bill rates stabilize, risks paying unnecessarily high coupons that could strain future budgets. Waiting too long, however, leaves pension funds without suitable investment options and may force government to rely heavily on short term borrowing that increases refinancing risk.

The ideal scenario would see government entering the bond market when rates have stabilized at sustainable levels, offering pension funds attractive long term instruments while managing its own debt servicing costs prudently. Timing this re entry correctly will require close monitoring of market conditions, investor sentiment, and macroeconomic indicators.

For pension fund managers, the current environment presents both challenges and opportunities. While low Treasury bill rates reduce short term returns, the anticipated return of government bonds could provide better matched instruments for their long term obligations. The key will be ensuring new bonds offer sufficient premium over Treasury bills to justify the additional duration risk.

As Ghana continues its economic recovery following the debt restructuring programme, the development of a deeper, more diverse bond market will be crucial for financial sector stability and long term growth. Pension funds represent a natural domestic investor base for such instruments, provided government can offer appropriate terms and maintain consistent market access.