Pension Funds Could Finance Ghana’s Commodity Chains, Says Ecobank

Billions of cedis held in pension funds could be channelled into financing Ghana’s commodity value chains if the right market infrastructure and safeguards exist, a senior Ecobank Ghana official has said.

Peter Dzasa, Head of Treasury at Ecobank Ghana, told The Money Summit 2026 in Accra, organised by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), that pension assets could support commodity markets once a robust regulatory regime, grading systems and market infrastructure are in place. His comments come amid a push to widen commodity backed financing beyond gold and cocoa to crops such as cashew, shea and maize.

Dzasa pointed to the Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX) and its warehouse receipt system, under which produce like soya, maize, peanuts or cashew is graded to a verified standard before trading. That assurance, he said, gives investors the confidence to commit funds because a ready market already exists. “The market is there, the confidence is there, the infrastructure is there,” he said.

For Dzasa, trust is what unlocks long term capital, since lenders need certainty of returns before they commit. He cited a maize financing model in the northern regions, where farmers store grain after harvest, borrow against it, and sell when supply tightens, reducing distress selling and cushioning price swings.

He also highlighted a shea financing model run by an Ecobank client in Northern Ghana that works with about 27,000 women’s groups, providing pre funding to buy shea nuts for export alongside training. That local expertise, he said, helps the bank manage risk.

Once the full chain from warehouse receipt to exchange trading is established, Dzasa said, banks could issue longer tenor instruments such as two year bonds to raise finance against commodities. He acknowledged that price volatility remains the biggest risk for lenders, but said hedging tools and secured off taker arrangements can limit exposure. He added that banks still need to build specialised commodity expertise to take advantage of the opportunities.