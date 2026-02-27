Pelpuo Cites Nestle as Living Proof Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy Works

Labour, Jobs and Employment Minister Dr. Rashid Pelpuo has pointed to Nestle Ghana’s round-the-clock manufacturing operation in Tema as concrete evidence that the government’s 24-hour economy policy is viable, following a working visit to the company’s factory on Wednesday, February 26, 2026.

The visit came as political debate over the policy continues, and Dr. Pelpuo used the occasion to make a direct case: the model already works, and established operators like Nestle Ghana could help the 442 companies that have expressed interest in adopting it get there faster.

“If anybody wants to know whether 24 hours is working, it’s working in Nestle. There’s life here. 24-hour economy has taken life here, and I’m happy about that,” he told journalists at the facility.

Training Partnerships on the Table

Beyond using Nestle as an example, the minister floated a concrete next step. He said the government may look to connect the 442 interested companies with firms already running 24-hour operations, to allow them to observe and potentially benefit from structured training.

“This is a very important area. We may need to consult Nestle and other companies already running 24 hours to see how the 442 companies that have listed to say they want to run 24 hours can see how an already existing 24-hour economy is operating,” he said, adding that if training support is needed, he was confident Nestle Ghana would not hesitate to assist.

Worker Welfare at the Centre

The visit also served as a formal inspection of working conditions at the Tema plant. Dr. Pelpuo said the government’s drive to scale up production must not come at the expense of employees.

“A key reason we came here is to associate ourselves with you and to see the working conditions. We are interested in the occupational safety of workers. It’s good to see that workers are working in an atmosphere that suits them,” he said.

Nestle Ghana employs 1,500 people directly and supports 12,600 indirect jobs through its value chain. The company operates one factory, two distribution centres, and four regional branches, with a workforce that is 99 percent Ghanaian. It has been part of Ghana’s food and beverage sector since 1957.

Dr. Pelpuo noted that investment at the scale of Nestle Ghana has ripple effects across the broader economy. “The more companies invest, the more workers are paid, the more people are employed, and it has a direct consequence to economic growth. Nestle is a key investment area that touches directly on the lives of Ghanaians,” he said.

The minister’s visit to Nestle Ghana follows a similar working tour of Zoomlion Ghana’s Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) on February 24, 2026, where he made comparable remarks about private sector leadership in the 24-hour economy drive.

President John Dramani Mahama signed the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill into law on February 19, 2026, and the government has allocated US$110 million to operationalise the new authority, which is expected to be formally functional before the end of the first quarter of 2026.