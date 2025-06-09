Pelangio Mining Accused of Leasing Concessions to Galamsey Operators in Adansi Asokwa

Reliable information gathered and cross-verified with credible sources reveals that Pelangio Mining Company, operating under the name Kyerebroso Mining, has allegedly handed over portions of its legally acquired mining lease to illegal miners, popularly known as galamseyers, in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region.

Sources indicate that the management of Pelangio Mining Company has been unlawfully leasing parts of its concession to galamsey operators for amounts ranging between GHS 1 million and GHS 2 million per parcel.

This action, according to regulatory standards, violates the Minerals and Mining Act, as it bypasses the necessary legal processes and fails to secure the requisite Consent Letter from the Minerals Commission.

Checks conducted at the Minerals Commission’s Head Office in Accra confirm that no such consent or formal authorization has been issued for these transactions.

Therefore, the galamsey operators currently occupying those lands are doing so illegally.

A man identified only as Yeboah has reportedly positioned himself as a middleman in the dealings, allegedly working in collusion with a representative of Kyerebroso Mining Ghana Ltd based at the company’s Obuasi office. Together, they are believed to be facilitating these illegal allocations with impunity.

The illegal mining activities being conducted under the guise of a legitimate lease have raised serious concerns about environmental degradation, loss of government revenue, and a blatant disregard for the nation’s mining laws.

It has also been established that the Galamseyers activities in that area has polluted the Jimi river that flows from Adansi Atetem through Adansi Kyerebroso.

The Minerals Commission, as Ghana’s chief regulatory body for the mining sector, is being urged to take immediate and decisive action against Pelangio Mining Company and its local subsidiary, Kyerebroso Mining Ghana Ltd.

Stakeholders insist that a full investigation be launched to halt these unlawful operations and hold all complicit individuals accountable.