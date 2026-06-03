Peace Returns To Prampram As Citizen Check Ghana Reconciles Asafoatse Lartey Bantama IV And Asafoatse Nii Omensu V

Ghana’s youth development and advocacy group, Citizen Check International, has successfully mediated and resolved a longstanding feud between two prominent traditional leaders in the Prampram Traditional Area, bringing an end to years of tension and division.

The reconciliation involved Asafoatse Lartey Bantama IV of the Lakple Division and Asafoatse Nii Omensu V of the Naaze Wem Clan, both respected members of Citizen Check Ghana and influential figures within the Prampram community.

The two traditional leaders had reportedly been at loggerheads for several years, with their differences escalating during the 2025 Homowo Festival celebrations in Prampram. The dispute culminated in a violent confrontation between supporters of the two factions, resulting in injuries to some youth and raising concerns about peace and security in the area.

Determined to restore harmony and strengthen community cohesion, Citizen Check Ghana intervened through a peace-building initiative led by its President, Sariki Mamudu Abdullai, and Vice President, Lord Asante Rampa.

The mediation meeting was held at Tema Community Five, where the two leaders engaged in extensive dialogue facilitated by the group’s leadership.

Following hours of discussions, both parties agreed to put their differences behind them, forgive one another, and commit to peaceful coexistence for the benefit of the Prampram Traditional Area.

The reconciliation was warmly welcomed by supporters of both leaders, who expressed joy and optimism as the two men publicly embraced each other in a symbolic show of unity.

Speaking after the successful mediation, President of Citizen Check Ghana, Sariki Mamudu Abdullai, stated that the group’s intervention was motivated by its core mandate of promoting youth development, social cohesion, and peace-building within communities.

“We believe that peace is a prerequisite for development. As an organization committed to youth empowerment and community progress, we found it necessary to intervene and help bring our respected members together for the greater good of Prampram,” he said.

Vice President Lord Asante Rampa assured members of the public that the organization would continue to monitor developments to ensure that both leaders uphold the peace agreement reached during the mediation process.

He further urged supporters of Asafoatse Lartey Bantama IV and Asafoatse Nii Omensu V to demonstrate mutual respect, avoid acts capable of reigniting tensions, and work together to promote unity before, during, and after future Homowo celebrations.

The successful reconciliation has been widely hailed as a significant step towards fostering lasting peace and unity within the Prampram Traditional Area.