Peace Council Meets With Western North Minister

The Western North Regional Peace Council paid a courtesy visit to the Regional Minister, Hon. Wilbert Petty Brentum.

The purpose of the visit was to extend condolences to the President, Vice President, Government, bereaved families, and the nation following the tragic loss of eight men in a helicopter crash while on national duty.

The Regional Minister expressed gratitude for the visit and assured the council that the government would work tirelessly to ensure the nation’s progress and development.

The regional minister also urged the Peace Council to continue efforts in promoting peace and stability in the Western North Region.

The visit underscored the council’s commitment to collaborating with government authorities to foster a peaceful and prosperous region.