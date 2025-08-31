Peace Council Calls Emergency Meeting Before Akwatia By-Election

The National Peace Council has summoned leaders from Ghana’s two major political parties for urgent talks ahead of the Akwatia constituency by-election.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday afternoon, aims to prevent potential tensions as campaign activities intensify.

Executive Secretary Dr. George Amoh sent formal requests to both the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party on Friday, calling for a joint dialogue session in Akwatia at 2 PM on September 1. The timing reflects growing concerns about the heightened political atmosphere surrounding the upcoming vote.

The Peace Council previously held separate meetings with each party in late July, engaging NPP leadership on July 30 and NDC officials the following day. Those discussions apparently convinced council officials that a combined session was necessary to address emerging issues.

According to the official correspondence, the meeting forms part of the council’s ongoing efforts to maintain political tolerance during electoral processes. The Akwatia by-election has attracted significant attention from both parties, raising stakes for what would typically be a routine constituency vote.

“In fulfilment of our pledge to engage you ahead of the Akwatia by-elections, the Board respectfully requests a short meeting with the leadership of both the NDC and NPP,” the letter stated. Copies were distributed to party chairpersons and the Peace Council’s own leadership.

The National Peace Council regularly intervenes in potentially volatile political situations, particularly during election periods when partisan tensions can escalate quickly. By-elections often serve as barometers for national political sentiment, making them focal points for intense campaigning and rivalry.

The Akwatia constituency has experienced political competition in recent cycles, making it a priority area for peace-building initiatives. Council officials believe proactive engagement with party leaders can prevent incidents that might disrupt the electoral process or undermine public confidence.

Both the ruling NDC and opposition NPP have yet to publicly confirm their attendance at Monday’s session. The meeting represents a test of the parties’ commitment to peaceful electoral competition as Ghana continues building its democratic credentials.