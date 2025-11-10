PDS Claims Vindication Despite Losing London Arbitration to ECG

Power Distribution Services Ghana Limited (PDS) says it has been vindicated by aspects of a London arbitration tribunal’s ruling, despite the panel dismissing all its claims and upholding the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) termination of the controversial concession agreement.

In a statement released following the tribunal’s decision, PDS emphasized that the panel found the company made no misrepresentation regarding the financial instruments that formed the basis of the controversy leading to termination of its concession in 2019. The company cited the tribunal’s decision issued on November 3, 2025 under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Arbitration Rules.

PDS stated that the arbitrators fully accepted the results of an independent investigation that found no information to suggest the company committed or conspired to commit fraud or other malfeasance in relation to the guarantees. The company described this outcome as consistent with its position since the concession’s suspension six years ago.

However, the tribunal delivered a decisive victory for ECG and the Government of Ghana, dismissing all claims brought by PDS and shielding the state from potential financial liability of approximately 391 million United States dollars. The panel, seated at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London, found that fraudulent payment guarantees justified termination of the 20 year management contract.

The tribunal, presided over by Toby Landau KC with co-arbitrators Björn Gehle and Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah, issued its Final Award on November 3, 2025. PDS had sought a declaration of wrongful termination, direct costs of approximately 39.4 million United States dollars, and alleged lost profits of 351.5 million United States dollars.

The ruling represents a significant legal win for ECG, which successfully argued that the fraudulent guarantees went to the heart of the concession and justified termination. The tribunal addressed six key legal issues, including the validity of the guarantees, jurisdiction over the Transfer Date Confirmation Letter, and whether ECG had the right to terminate under Section 2.6(c) of the Lease and Assignment Agreement.

The panel found that the guarantees were invalid, PDS had misrepresented their authenticity, and ECG’s termination was lawful. ECG was awarded costs, including legal fees and tribunal expenses, and reimbursed £6,823.50 for a procedural dispute.

PDS maintained in its statement that the tribunal rejected all of ECG’s claims for damages and concluded that the company did not engage in fraudulent misrepresentation. The company explained it is reviewing the tribunal’s reasoning with its legal counsel and will provide further updates.

The defunct operator stressed that its statement does not constitute acceptance of the tribunal’s reasoning and that it expressly reserves all rights and remedies, including in relation to other parties. This suggests possible legal action may be contemplated against entities beyond ECG.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition welcomed the ruling and announced that the tribunal found the demand guarantees issued for the transaction were void ab initio, meaning invalid from the outset. The ministry blamed poor decisions made during the selection and approval process under the previous administration for contributing to the situation.

As a result of the PDS debacle, Ghana lost approximately 190 million United States dollars in compact funding from the United States Millennium Challenge Corporation in 2019 and missed a critical opportunity to implement key reforms within ECG. The ministry assured that all necessary legal and administrative steps are being taken to recover any amounts due to ECG and the state.

The ruling relates to termination of two key 2018 agreements, the Lease and Assignment Agreement and the Bulk Supply Agreement, that had granted PDS the right to operate ECG’s network as part of Ghana’s Millennium Challenge Compact programme. These agreements formed the backbone of a 500 million United States dollar Millennium Challenge Corporation grant to Ghana.

The government revoked PDS’s licence in October 2019 after raising concerns about the validity of insurance guarantees backing the transaction. Later court rulings in Qatar, including from the Qatari Court of Cassation, confirmed that the documents were indeed forged.

Following the termination, PDS initiated arbitration proceedings in London, claiming ECG’s actions were wrongful. The company maintained it had exercised due diligence and was not responsible for any alleged irregularities in the guarantee documents.

ECG’s legal team comprised Leonard Lamptey, Director of Legal, Dr. Dominic Ayine, legal advisor and strategist, Edudzi Tamakloe, assistant to the legal advisor, and Omnia Strategy LLP, the principal law firm. The firm was led by Cherie Blair KC.

ECG mounted a robust defense, emphasizing that PDS had failed to verify the authenticity of the payment guarantees, an omission that fundamentally undermined the concession agreement. The company argued that the fraudulent guarantees were material to the agreement and that the termination decision was justified.

The PDS concession had been controversial from its inception, with critics questioning the selection process and terms of the deal. The PDS consortium included Ghana based companies and international partners, including Meralco of the Philippines, which was meant to bring technical expertise to Ghana’s power distribution sector.

ECG continues to manage electricity distribution in southern Ghana, serving millions of residential, commercial and industrial customers across Greater Accra, Central, Western, and parts of Eastern and Volta Regions. The utility has embarked on various initiatives to reduce losses, improve revenue collection and enhance service delivery following restoration of full operational control.

The tribunal’s decision has implications for future public private partnerships in Ghana’s energy sector and beyond. It underscores the importance of rigorous due diligence, verification of financial instruments and clear accountability mechanisms in major infrastructure concessions involving public assets.