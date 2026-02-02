PBC Limited Schedules Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting for Wednesday

PBC Limited announced on Monday that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for shareholders on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 11:00 am, with proceedings conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) listed cocoa buyer issued Press Release Number 033/2026 informing the investing public that the meeting will be streamed live through a link accessible on the company’s website at www.pbcgh.com.

The announcement, distributed on February 2, was sent to all Licensed Dealing Members (LDMs), the company secretary, share registrar MBG Registrars, custodians, the Central Securities Depository, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and GSE Council Members.

PBC Limited did not disclose the specific agenda items to be considered at the extraordinary meeting. Companies typically convene EGMs to address urgent matters requiring shareholder approval that cannot wait until the annual general meeting, including capital restructuring, significant transactions, constitutional amendments, or strategic decisions.

Previously known as Produce Buying Company Limited, PBC operates as one of West Africa’s major dealers in cocoa beans, shea nuts, and other cash crops. The company purchases high quality cocoa from farmers, stores products in purpose built warehouses, and delivers graded stock to designated collection points for inspection by the Ghana Cocoa Board’s Quality Control Department.

Trading in PBC shares remains suspended on the GSE following a suspension implemented in November 2023. Prior to the suspension, the stock traded at GH₵0.02 per share with a market capitalization of approximately GH₵9.6 million.

The company operates two business segments covering produce purchasing and haulage services. PBC’s revenue generation derives primarily from the sale of cocoa and shea nuts, which accounted for 98.8 percent of net sales in its most recent financial reporting, with collection, transportation, and storage services contributing the remaining 1.2 percent.

Ghana’s cocoa sector has faced significant challenges including declining production volumes, disease pressure on crops, illegal mining activities affecting farmland, and financing constraints. The country, traditionally the world’s second largest cocoa producer, has seen output decline in recent seasons.

PBC Limited was incorporated on November 13, 1981, and maintains its registered office in Accra. The company’s shares carry the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) GH0000000169 and previously traded under the ticker symbol PBC on the GSE.

Shareholders and interested parties can access the virtual meeting on Wednesday through the company’s website.