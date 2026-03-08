PBC and Cocoa Farmers’ Body Sign Partnership Amid Sector Crisis

The Produce Buying Company (PBC) and the Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association (GNACOFA) have launched a strategic partnership aimed at improving farmer welfare and strengthening the domestic cocoa supply chain at a time when the sector faces mounting structural pressures.

The partnership marks a significant turnaround in the relationship between the two organisations. As recently as 2023, GNACOFA President Stephen Anane Boateng had publicly complained that the PBC refused to engage when the association approached the company to explore ways of creating mutual benefit, saying nobody attended to them when they visited the PBC’s offices. He added at the time that PBC’s financial instability had forced farmers to seek alternative buyers.

The formal launch of talks between both parties signals an acknowledgement from the PBC that rebuilding trust with organised farmer groups is essential to restoring its position as Ghana’s leading Licensed Buying Company (LBC). PBC has historically commanded the largest share of Ghana’s domestic cocoa purchases, holding a 29 percent market share as recently as 2022, ahead of Armajaro and Olam.

The initiative comes at a particularly difficult moment for the cocoa sector. COCOBOD faces delayed payments to farmers, with some growers reporting they had not received payment for beans sold since late 2025. Executive salary reductions of 20 percent were announced in February 2026 as part of cost-containment measures, and the guaranteed farmgate price was cut by more than GH¢1,000 per 64-kilogram bag.

Ghana’s cocoa output for the 2024/2025 season has been revised downward to a conservative 650,000 metric tonnes, against an earlier projection of 800,000 metric tonnes, due to adverse weather and expanding illegal mining activity on cocoa-growing land.

Both organisations have indicated the partnership will focus on improving welfare conditions for farmers and building a more resilient supply chain capable of weathering ongoing global market challenges.