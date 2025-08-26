Payroll fraud probe threatens business confidence as millions leak from state coffers

Ghana’s government has launched an intensive investigation into payroll irregularities that are draining millions from public finances while undermining business trust in state spending accountability.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko told Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee that fraud and wrongful payments are inflating the wage bill and reducing fiscal space for development projects that benefit the private sector.

“We’ve come across allegations of payroll-related fraud issues that we have asked the investigation agencies to investigate. Because the system tracks activation and deactivation, it is possible to identify the individuals responsible,” Nyarko explained during PAC hearings reviewing the 2024 Auditor-General’s report.

The revelations highlight how payroll manipulation is creating broader economic ripple effects. Analysts warn that every cedi lost through irregularities could force higher borrowing requirements, potentially leading to increased taxes that burden businesses already struggling with economic pressures.

Committee Chairperson Abena Osei Asare questioned why validated employees face lengthy delays in payroll restoration while some rural banks continue holding wrongful payments rather than refunding them to the state. These practices erode system credibility and divert resources that could strengthen economic growth.

Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Agyei acknowledged the severity of wrongful payments, revealing that his office is working with the Finance Ministry to recover funds being withheld by financial institutions.

“You can’t have public funds sitting in your account even when it’s been flagged as wrongful payment. Those monies belong to the state and must be refunded immediately,” Agyei stressed.

The Controller announced new oversight measures including public reporting channels at regional offices where citizens can report payroll fraud. Phone lines and email systems will allow direct reporting of irregularities, while payroll validators will face personal accountability for approving unworked employee names.

Business leaders are watching the cleanup closely, recognizing that payroll leakages directly impact government capacity to fund infrastructure projects and honor contract payments. Delayed reinstatement of legitimate workers also affects productivity in ministries and agencies that businesses rely on for services and approvals.

The economic implications extend beyond immediate financial losses. Payroll fraud inflates overall government expenditure, potentially constraining resources available for business-supporting initiatives like export promotion, industrial development and infrastructure investment.

Morale problems within public service delivery could also affect businesses dependent on efficient government processes. When legitimate employees face payment delays, service quality often deteriorates, creating bottlenecks for private sector operations requiring permits, licenses and regulatory approvals.

The crackdown comes as Ghana works to restore investor confidence following recent economic challenges. Demonstrating effective public financial management has become crucial for maintaining credibility with both domestic businesses and international partners.

Recovery of wrongfully paid funds could free up resources for productive government spending that supports business growth. The Finance Ministry views the payroll cleanup as essential for ensuring taxpayer money reaches genuine workers rather than disappearing through system manipulation.

Success in eliminating payroll fraud would signal improved governance standards that businesses consider when making investment decisions. Companies often factor public sector accountability into their risk assessments for long-term operations in any market.