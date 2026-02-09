Payment Systems Critical for African Market Integration, Says BoG Deputy

Bank of Ghana Second Deputy Governor Matilda Asante-Asiedu has warned that Africa cannot achieve true market integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) without secure, affordable and reliable cross-border payment systems.

Speaking at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2026 at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday, February 4, Asante-Asiedu emphasized that trade agreements alone cannot drive economic integration without efficient value transfer mechanisms.

According to the deputy governor, cross-border payments in Africa remain expensive, slow and fragmented, with transaction costs ranging between seven percent and 10 percent compared with the global average of approximately three percent.

She noted that settlement times for intra-African payments can take days or weeks, while more than 80 percent of payments between African countries are routed through correspondent banks outside the continent, costing Africa an estimated 5.3 billion dollars annually.

Asante-Asiedu described payment systems as strategic trade infrastructure critical for monetary stability, financial integration and long-term economic transformation across the continent.

The AfCFTA brings together a market of more than 1.5 billion people with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately 2.8 trillion dollars, and trade within Africa could double in the medium term if fully implemented, she stated.

However, the deputy governor cautioned that such growth would only materialize if the continent’s payment systems are upgraded to match its trade ambitions.

She highlighted Africa’s leadership in digital finance, particularly mobile money and financial inclusion, noting that the continent accounts for more than half of the world’s mobile wallets and has demonstrated that technology can expand financial access and transform livelihoods.

Ghana serves as a leading example, with mobile money interoperability transaction values rising from 3.1 billion cedis in December 2024 to 5.8 billion cedis in December 2025, representing an 87 percent increase.

Asante-Asiedu disclosed that the Bank of Ghana is advancing several initiatives to strengthen cross-border payments, including the FinTech Passport, a collaborative arrangement between the Bank of Ghana and the Bank of Rwanda enabling cross-border licensing and regulatory trust.

The central bank is also testing multilateral interoperability frameworks through its Next Generation Digital Public Infrastructure initiative, alongside settlement modules and future cross-border currency arrangements.

The recently passed Virtual Asset Service Providers Act was designed to support emerging digital payment channels while ensuring consumer protection and risk oversight, according to the deputy governor.

She stressed that high transaction costs and payment inefficiencies disproportionately affect small businesses, women traders and young entrepreneurs, and removing payment barriers will unlock scale, strengthen competitiveness and expand opportunity across Africa.

Ghana, which hosts the AfCFTA Secretariat, continues to play a central role in driving conversations around trade facilitation, digital payments and regional integration.

Industry stakeholders at the forum agreed that improving payment infrastructure, harmonizing regulations and promoting interoperable digital platforms will be critical to unlocking the full benefits of intra-African trade.

Asante-Asiedu was sworn into office as Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana on May 2, 2025, by President John Dramani Mahama.