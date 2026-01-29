Paula Tabirih – Khoali: the voice reshaping Africa’s agricultural story into a legacy of pride

The Ghanaian-South African entrepreneur is a strong voice reshaping Africa’s agricultural future with Pan-African zeal. Through her multinational enterprise, Bakari International, she is transforming smallholder farmers into brand custodians, turning their produce into export-ready goods that will build a legacy of heritage and prosperity.

Although she has maintained a relatively low profile over the years, Paula Tabirih – Khoali’s impact now resonates across the continent. In today’s age of conscious consumerism, she is facilitating a multi-million-dollar economy driven by innovative marketing, and industry players are beginning to take note. Thanks to her initiative, local products are now becoming global treasures. Paula’s dream? To ensure African produce becomes synonymous with excellence and to give farmers greater economic freedom. In her vision for the future, Africa rises with its agricultural trade potential fully realized.

“I am determined to help rewrite Africa’s agricultural story,” she boldly proclaims. “For too long, the true value of our produce has been misrepresented. To combat this, I developed a marketing and export model that fuses branding with principles of ethics, traceability, and of course, our rich heritage. By doing so, I have been able to secure fair recognition for African produce on an international stage.” Paula’s conviction is equally clear when speaking about the continent’s agricultural potential: “Africa produces some of the world’s finest and most organic foods, yet she remains underrepresented in global markets,” she insists.

This perceived opportunity led her to found Bakari International in 2022. Fast forward to 2026, and the 37-year-old’s agricultural business enterprise now spans eight countries, including regional giants like Botswana, South Africa, and Kenya. Under her leadership, Bakari International has garnered a reputation for trust and transparency, working with select clients in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the Middle East. The result is a record volume of exports that include meat, fish, honey, fruit, nuts, and coffee.

As the saying goes, the road to success is paved with failures that become lessons. Paula had her fair share of setbacks: “My 15 years in business have been full of ups and downs,” she says. “My early years especially were marked by mistakes, but each served as an opportunity to grow. These experiences helped me better pinpoint my passions, strengths, and purpose.”

She adds: “Thankfully, my entrepreneurial instincts carried me through the collapse of a previous business. Motherhood also made me determined to achieve financial freedom and stability, so I got to work. I turned to my background in food trade and cross-border exports. I quickly noticed inefficiencies in existing supply lines and pivoted toward creating a system that addressed my concerns. Bakari International was born, and the rest is history.”

These attributes reflect Paula’s life story in its entirety. Raised by a single mother, she faced multiple challenges that fostered grit. “I always refer to myself as a fighter,” she reflects. “Finances were a problem growing up. I couldn’t afford university, so I began working as a waitress earlier in life. Without a degree to rely on, I still managed to build a career through hard work, self-learning, and hands-on experience. Today, I can attest to the fact that true excellence is not confined to lecture halls; it is forged in the minds and hearts of changemakers,” she says with pride. This mindset propelled her from modest beginnings to the helm of entrepreneurial success, first as a sales agent then a marketer and export strategist, and ultimately as a Founder and CEO.

Now, heading into the next decade, Paula is determined to reposition Africa as a brand-builder that sets agricultural standards. She plans to expand into new markets across the Middle East and the European Union. She is also prepared to engage in more sustainable export models–changes she is confident will establish a stronger market identity and create jobs in local economies. “The future of Bakari International lies in maximizing value and delivering retail-ready products,” she declares. “I want to ensure that value addition begins on African soil, so our economies can benefit more from the export chain.”

For Paula Tabirih – Khoali, Bakari International is more than just business. It is an opportunity to chart a new course for Africa’s agricultural identity, one rooted in greater autonomy. By embodying unity, resilience, and leadership, she reflects the true Pan-African spirit–an ideology capable of revolutionizing agricultural business in Africa and handing rural communities the keys to true market freedom. “If I could share one lesson with anyone chasing a dream, it would be this: perseverance beats approval. Hold on to faith and never let go, even when those around you lose theirs,” she concludes.