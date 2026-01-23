Paula Tabirih – Khoali nominated in Marketing and Communications at Forty Under 40 Africa Awards 2026

The 37-year-old Ghanaian-South African entrepreneur is being recognized for her business expertise in sourcing, marketing and exporting African produce to global markets as she continues to redefine agribusiness across the continent.

Paula Tabirih – Khoali’s 2026 has begun in remarkable style. The Founder and CEO of Bakari International has been nominated for the prestigious Forty Under 40 Africa Awards in recognition of her leadership. She has consistently demonstrated her ability to source, market, and export niche African produce, helping smallholder farmers secure access to international markets under fair trade principles. The impact is undeniable: African agricultural products are now competing more strongly than ever in premium markets.

Today, Bakari International continues to empower farmers across eight African countries as brand custodians, marketing their produce through powerful narratives of African excellence.

For Tabirih – Khoali, her latest recognition is beyond a personal accolade: “Being nominated, and hopefully winning, this award will not only honour my long entrepreneurial journey but also validate a powerful truth: when one is driven by purpose, they can change economies”, she said. “It is a reminder to keep believing in yourself. Whenever you find something you’re good at, which in my case is leveraging market knowledge to create business opportunities, let purpose lead. I’m proud to be called to the table of Africa’s best. Such recognition highlights our continent’s emerging leadership in ethical and premium produce, while creating opportunities for young Africans to rewrite global agricultural trade patterns”.

And rightly so, as the news follows a record year for Bakari International, a testament to her pan-Africanist vision now steadily taking shape.

With the fifth edition of the landmark event set to take place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast in Accra, Ghana on 14 February, personalities like Paula Tabirih – Khoali are leading the charge. Her journey perfectly reflects the spirit of the award: young, bold, African, and purpose-driven. It is stories like these that resonate well beyond the continent.

Championed under the tagline “Celebrating continental champions”, the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards has become a marquee event celebrating the achievements of Africa’s best business leaders. It spotlights visionaries under the age of forty, honouring their contributions to society across a wide range of industries while giving them a platform to inspire the next generation of pacesetters. This year’s edition will be endorsed by the Office of the President of Ghana (Diaspora Affairs), the Ghanaian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghanaian Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, and more.