Paul Afoko Declares Bid for NPP National Chairmanship

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Paul Awentami Afoko has announced his intention to contest the party’s national chairmanship position, nearly a decade after his suspension amid internal disputes.

Afoko made the declaration in a statement released on Tuesday, October 28, citing extensive reflection and encouragement from party members and stakeholders. He described his decision as a response to calls for renewed leadership rooted in the party’s founding values and democratic ideals.

The former chairman, who was suspended from office in 2015, said his bid aims to rebuild and strengthen the NPP at what he called a critical juncture in its history. His suspension followed internal disputes and leadership wrangling ahead of the 2016 general election.

“My focus now, as it has always been, is on the future, one where our Party stands re-energised, inclusive, and better positioned to deliver on its promise to the Ghanaian people,” Afoko said in his statement.

As a founding member of the NPP, Afoko pledged to lead with integrity, transparency, and renewed purpose. He promised broader engagement with party members and the media in coming weeks to share his vision and policy direction for the party.

The comeback bid marks a significant moment in NPP politics as Afoko seeks to re-enter mainstream party leadership. His candidacy sets the stage for what could be a competitive race for the national chairmanship position ahead of the party’s executive elections.

Afoko emphasized his commitment to party unity and progress despite past challenges, positioning his campaign as an opportunity for renewal within the governing party.