Paul Afoko Claims Brother was Framed in Adams Mahama Murder

Former NPP Chairman alleges conspiracy in decade-long case during emotional interview

Former New Patriotic Party National Chairman Paul Afoko has made explosive allegations about his brother Gregory Afoko’s murder case, claiming he was “framed” and “lied upon” in connection with the death of Adams Mahama, the former NPP Upper East Regional Chairman.

In an emotional interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, Paul Afoko provided intimate details about his family’s ordeal during Gregory’s prolonged legal battle, which culminated in bail being granted only in February 2025 after nearly ten years on remand.

“Greg was lied upon. He was framed. They said Greg was the one who killed Adams,” Paul Afoko revealed during the interview, making his strongest public defense yet of his brother’s innocence in the high-profile murder case.

The former NPP Chairman suggested that political targeting may have extended beyond his brother, revealing that he himself could have faced similar accusations had circumstances been different. He explained that he was conducting a regional tour at the time of the incident, which potentially protected him from being implicated.

“I left Bolga and was going to Wawa because we were doing a regional tour… if I had not left Bolga and gone into the Upper West Region, they would have said I did it,” Afoko stated, highlighting what he perceives as a broader conspiracy against his family.

When pressed by Bola Ray about whether he genuinely believed he would have been accused, Afoko responded emphatically: “I believe that strongly.” This exchange underscored his conviction that the case against his brother was part of a calculated effort to target the Afoko family politically.

Paul Afoko also disputed media reports about his brother’s bail conditions, asserting that Gregory had met all requirements despite false claims to the contrary. “Some media went around saying that he didn’t meet the bail conditions. He met all. It’s on record,” he stated, challenging public perceptions about the case.

The former chairman described a particularly frustrating incident when Gregory was granted bail but immediately re-arrested due to what he characterized as interference from higher authorities. “At the last minute at the courthouse, when he was to sign and go, the police officer who brought him got a phone call… ‘put those handcuffs back on him. Orders from above. He will not go on bail.’ And they took him away.”

Gregory Afoko was eventually granted GH¢500,000 bail by the Accra High Court in February 2025, with two sureties, after nearly ten years on remand for the murder of Adams Mahama. He was accused of conspiring with Asabke Alangdi, who has since been convicted, in the 2015 acid attack that led to Mahama’s death.

Gregory’s trial commenced in 2019 and concluded in 2023, but the jury returned a hung verdict on both counts of murder and conspiracy to murder, leading the court to order a retrial. The February 2025 bail application was his third attempt, following previous denials in June and October 2023.

Paul Afoko reflected on the personal values that sustained him through the ordeal, emphasizing his commitment to supporting the vulnerable. “One of the things I hold dearly is to be compassionate. To always stand with the underdog. To help the weak. To help the needy. And in this case, I didn’t see it. I didn’t see it.”

The emotional interview revealed the personal toll the case has taken on the Afoko family, with Paul describing years of living under scrutiny and facing public skepticism about his brother’s innocence. His decision to speak publicly represents a significant moment in his defense of Gregory’s character.

The Adams Mahama murder case has remained one of Ghana’s most prominent political criminal cases, involving the death of a senior NPP official through an acid attack in 2015. The case has intersected politics and criminal justice, creating complex dynamics around prosecution and public perception.

Paul Afoko’s allegations about framing and political targeting add new dimensions to public understanding of the case, though they remain unsubstantiated claims from a family member rather than legal findings. The former chairman’s political history and conflicts within the NPP may influence how his statements are received.

The interview provides rare insight into how high-profile criminal cases affect not only the accused but entire families, particularly when political elements are involved. Paul Afoko’s emotional defense of his brother illustrates the personal costs of prolonged legal proceedings in politically sensitive cases.

As Gregory Afoko’s retrial approaches following the hung jury verdict, his brother’s public defense may influence public opinion while raising questions about the intersection of politics and criminal justice in Ghana’s legal system.

The case continues to highlight challenges in Ghana’s justice system regarding lengthy pre-trial detention periods and the handling of politically sensitive criminal cases, with Gregory’s nearly ten-year remand period drawing criticism from legal observers.