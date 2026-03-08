Pastor Remanded for Child Sexual Abuse After Cyber Security Arrest

A self-styled pastor and marriage counsellor has been remanded into custody by a Ghanaian court after being arrested by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and the Ghana Police Service for offences related to child sexual abuse material.

The suspect, identified as Rev Dr Ebenezer Conduah, was apprehended in the early hours of March 6, 2026, as the country prepared to mark its 69th Independence Day. He was arrested for offences relating to child sexual abuse material in violation of Sections 62 and 63 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038). The abuse of a 17-year-old minor is said to have continued for the past four years.

Investigators uncovered digital recordings and online material posted by the accused on international pornographic websites. He was arraigned before court on Sunday, March 8, and remanded for three weeks to allow the CSA team to complete its investigations.

The arrest was announced by Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George, who praised the CSA team and issued a warning to anyone violating Ghana’s cyber laws. “If you break our cyber laws, we will find you and hold you accountable, no matter who you are. For God and Country,” he wrote.

Conduah had presented himself publicly as a radio marriage counsellor operating internationally. The charges against him relate to the creation and online distribution of child sexual abuse material, offences that carry serious criminal penalties under the Cybersecurity Act.

The CSA’s growing enforcement capacity has been underscored by a series of high-profile cyber-related arrests over the past year, including cases involving fraud, sextortion, and now child exploitation.