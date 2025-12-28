Pastor Rebukes Church Musicians During Service

Pastor David Ogbueli publicly reprimanded his church instrumentalists during a service for what he described as poor timing in their musical performance.

The Senior Pastor of Dominion City Churches worldwide was filmed addressing the choristers and instrumentalists in front of the congregation, cautioning them about their conduct during worship. A video of the incident has circulated widely on social media platforms.

In the footage, Ogbueli told the musicians they needed to understand how worship operates in heaven, claiming he had visited there three times. He described a scene where everyone, including the twenty four elders mentioned in biblical texts, prostrates on the floor in God’s presence.

“At that moment, everybody is on the floor, including the twenty four elders,” he said in the video. He added that Jesus, who sits on the right hand of God according to Christian doctrine, also comes down and prostrates during these moments.

The pastor warned the instrumentalists they would face a six month suspension if similar errors occurred again. He characterized their performance as unacceptable compared to what he described as heavenly standards of worship.

The public nature of the rebuke has sparked conversation among social media users and church observers. Some have questioned the approach of correcting church workers in front of the entire congregation, while others have defended the pastor’s right to maintain standards in his ministry.

Dominion City Churches operates multiple locations internationally. The specific branch where the incident occurred has not been confirmed. The church leadership has not released an official statement regarding the video or the circumstances surrounding the rebuke.

The video was shared by popular Nigerian blog Lindaikejiblog on Instagram, where it gained significant attention and commentary from viewers.