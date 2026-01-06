Pastor Chris Okafor Misses Police Invitation Over Allegations

Pastor Chris Okafor, Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, failed to appear for a scheduled police interview on Monday, January 6, despite an official invitation from the Lagos State Police Command.

The police had publicly announced the invitation on Sunday, January 4, through a statement signed by SP Abimbola Adebisi, the command’s spokesperson. Okafor was specifically instructed to report to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Panti by 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6.

The pastor did not appear at the designated time and remained absent throughout the entire day, failing to show up even by midnight on Monday. His nonappearance comes amid serious allegations that prompted the police summons.

According to the police statement, the invitation followed multiple complaints alleging sexual offences and other acts potentially capable of disrupting public order. The nature and number of complaints suggest a pattern of alleged behavior that authorities consider worthy of formal investigation.

The SCID at Panti handles serious criminal investigations in Lagos State, and invitations from this department typically involve allegations requiring thorough examination. The decision to publicly announce the invitation indicates the gravity with which authorities are treating the complaints.

Pastor Okafor’s failure to honor the invitation raises questions about cooperation with law enforcement and could potentially lead to additional legal complications. Nigerian law enforcement typically expects individuals invited for questioning to comply voluntarily before considering enforcement measures.

The Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries has not issued any public statement regarding the allegations or the missed appointment. Neither has Pastor Okafor or his representatives addressed the situation through official channels.

The police have not yet announced their next steps following the pastor’s nonappearance, though authorities typically have several options when invited individuals fail to comply with such requests.