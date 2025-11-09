Passport Fees Cut by Over 25% from 13 November 2025 to Make Travel More Accessible

In a bid to make passports more accessible to Ghanaians, the government has announced a reduction in the cost of the ordinary 32-page passport from GH₵500 to GH₵350, representing a decrease of more than 25 percent. The new fees will take effect from Thursday, 13 November 2025.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, revealed the reduction, emphasizing the government’s commitment to affordability without compromising on security.

“The government recognises concerns about the affordability of the new passport and is committed to ensuring that the cost remains reasonable while maintaining high security standards. In our effort to make passports more accessible to all Ghanaians, and per the instruction I have received from the president, we are pleased to announce that the cost of the ordinary passport booklet, the 32-page, will be reduced from GH₵500 to GH₵350,” Mr. Ablakwa stated.

The Minister also disclosed plans to introduce a door-to-door passport delivery service as part of a new 24-hour service initiative aimed at improving convenience for applicants.

The reduction comes amid growing public feedback on passport accessibility, signaling the government’s resolve to streamline travel documentation processes while maintaining high-security standards.