Passengers Sue Airlines Over Misleading Window Seat Listings

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are facing class-action lawsuits over allegations they charged extra for window seats that did not actually have windows.

The suits, filed on behalf of more than a million customers from each carrier, claim the airlines knowingly misled passengers for financial gain.

Travelers paid a premium for what was advertised as a window seat, only to find themselves seated against a solid interior wall. These windowless spots often result from aircraft design elements like wiring conduits or air conditioning systems. Unlike some competitors, neither Delta nor United currently flag these rows during the booking process.

People select window seats for many reasons. Some use the view to ease a fear of flying, others to keep children occupied, and many simply for the pleasure of watching the sky. The lawsuit argues customers would not have paid more had they known the truth.

Both airlines have remained mostly silent since the filings became public. United cited the ongoing litigation, while Delta has not yet issued a response. The case highlights a growing tension between airline revenue strategies and transparent customer communication.