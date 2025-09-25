Passenger Duct-Taped After Assaulting Flight Crew

A Las Vegas woman was restrained with zip ties and duct tape after allegedly assaulting flight attendants and making disturbing threats during an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Las Vegas on September 16.

Ketty J. Dilone, whose age was not disclosed in court documents, has been charged with one count of interference with a flight crew and one count of assault by striking, beating, or wounding, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

The incident occurred on Flight 2470 when Dilone allegedly began walking through the cabin yelling and verbally threatening multiple flight attendants. Due to her disruptive and threatening behavior, crew members were forced to restrain her in her seat using zip ties and duct tape.

The situation escalated further when Dilone allegedly kicked a flight attendant, causing the crew member to fall. According to aviation reports, crew members initially attempted restraint using flex cuffs and her seatbelt before resorting to duct tape to secure her to the seat.

A viral video posted on social media platforms captured portions of the incident, showing the passenger making profanity-laden statements while restrained. However, due to the disturbing nature of the content, including alleged admissions of attempting to poison a family member, specific details cannot be reproduced.

The flight continued to Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, where Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrested Dilone upon landing. She was subsequently transported to the Henderson Detention Center.

Dilone made her first court appearance on Thursday, September 18. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 1, where prosecutors will present evidence supporting the charges.

If convicted on both counts, Dilone faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. The interference with flight crew charge carries particularly severe penalties under federal aviation security laws enacted following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges facing commercial aviation as passenger misconduct cases continue rising. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported increased incidents of unruly passenger behavior since pandemic-related travel restrictions began easing.

American Airlines declined to comment on the specific incident, citing ongoing legal proceedings. The airline’s standard policy requires crew members to prioritize passenger and crew safety, with physical restraint as a last resort when passengers pose immediate threats.

Aviation security experts note that crew members receive extensive training in de-escalation techniques and restraint procedures. The use of duct tape and zip ties, while unusual, represents standard emergency protocol when passengers become physically aggressive toward crew members.

The case demonstrates the serious legal consequences facing passengers who interfere with flight operations. Federal prosecutors routinely pursue maximum penalties for mid-air assaults, viewing such incidents as threats to aviation security that require deterrent sentences.

The Charlotte-to-Las Vegas route represents one of American Airlines’ busiest domestic connections, serving thousands of passengers weekly. The incident prompted no flight diversions or delays for other aircraft, according to airport authorities.