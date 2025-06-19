Passenger Bus Avoids Tragedy in Walewale Near-Miss Accident

A VIP bus carrying 60 passengers narrowly averted disaster on June 18 when its driver took evasive action to avoid a collision with a reckless motorcyclist in Walewale.

The Kumasi-to-Bolga bound vehicle (GT 6001-18) veered into a roadside ditch after the sudden maneuver, emerging with all passengers unharmed but leaving the motorcyclist critically injured.

Eyewitness accounts confirm the motorcyclist unexpectedly darted across the bus’s path along the Walewale stretch of the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway. The driver’s split-second decision to swerve prevented a potentially fatal head-on collision, though the impact hospitalized the motorcyclist at Walewale Municipal Hospital. Local shopkeepers and pedestrians praised the driver’s reflexes, noting his actions spared multiple lives.

Police forensic teams have launched a full investigation into the incident, which highlights persistent road safety challenges on Ghana’s northern corridors. The accident occurred just weeks after the National Road Safety Authority reported a 12% increase in motorcycle-related crashes in the region this year.

Transport safety analysts emphasize this near-tragedy underscores the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, particularly regarding motorcycle movements on major highways. The VIP bus company has temporarily grounded the vehicle for mechanical inspection while commending their driver’s professionalism in crisis conditions.