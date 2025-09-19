Party Veterans Sound Alarm Over National Democratic Congress Post-Mahama Future

Senior National Democratic Congress (NDC) figures are expressing profound concerns about the party’s future beyond President John Dramani Mahama’s tenure, with veteran politicians publicly voicing fears about potential leadership instability and internal divisions.

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho has responded emotionally to remarks by party stalwart Dr. Tony Aidoo, who stated during a Radio Gold interview on Thursday that he does not want to witness the party’s next phase after Mahama’s presidency ends.

The 76-year-old former Senior Presidential Aide and Head of Policy Coordination told Radio Gold on September 18, 2025, that he prefers not to be alive when the succession question arises, citing his advanced age and apparent apprehension about the party’s trajectory.

When pressed about his concerns regarding Mahama’s eventual successor, Dr. Aidoo added profound statements reflecting deep uncertainty: “No, I don’t want to… I’m old, though. I try, but I’m old. God has been good to me, but I wouldn’t mind if He takes me today.”

Anyidoho, who despite his complicated relationship with the NDC leadership maintains emotional attachment to the party, interpreted Dr. Aidoo’s comments as reflecting broader institutional concerns about succession planning and party unity.

Anyidoho, the Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, has consistently maintained that he remains a committed NDC member despite his controversial status within party circles.

His emotional response via social media highlighted the generational anxiety within NDC ranks: “He doesn’t want to live to see the next phase of the NDC? He wants to depart before that happens? Obviously…! Very sad and touching. One of the pillars of the NDC.”

The succession concerns come as speculation intensifies about potential NDC leadership candidates for 2028. Political analysts have identified four notable individuals as possible successors: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Haruna Iddrisu, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemand, and Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.

However, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has recently stated that any campaigning for the 2028 leadership position is premature, attempting to manage succession expectations while the current administration focuses on governance.

The veteran politicians’ concerns reflect deeper institutional challenges facing the NDC as it transitions from opposition movement to governing party. Ghana Football League boss Secretary General has warned that Mahama’s exit in 2028 could trigger internal power struggles within the NDC.

Political observers note that succession planning represents a critical test for the NDC’s institutional maturity. The party has historically experienced leadership transitions primarily through electoral defeats rather than planned succession processes, creating uncertainty about smooth leadership handovers.

Dr. Aidoo’s remarks carry particular weight given his extensive political experience spanning multiple decades within NDC circles. His institutional memory provides unique perspective on party dynamics and leadership challenges that newer politicians may not fully appreciate.

The concerns also reflect broader questions about generational transition within Ghanaian politics. Both Dr. Aidoo and Anyidoho represent older political generations who witnessed the party’s founding principles and early development under Jerry John Rawlings.

Recent political discourse has seen supporters pointing to figures like Hon. Akwasi Oppong-Fosu as potential leaders who could carry forward Mahama’s Reset Agenda, indicating that succession conversations are occurring despite official discouragement.

The emotional nature of these exchanges suggests that succession represents more than administrative transition. For party veterans, the post-Mahama era symbolizes potential departure from foundational principles and leadership approaches that defined their political careers.

Anyidoho’s response particularly resonates because of his unique position within NDC politics. Despite facing party sanctions and criticism, he maintains deep emotional connections to NDC history and expressed genuine concern about institutional continuity.

The succession anxiety also reflects practical concerns about party unity and electoral viability. Current leadership structures emerged from significant changes in the 2022 internal elections, with Asiedu Nketia as Chairman and Kwetey as General Secretary overseeing the party’s return to power.

Political analysts suggest that the veterans’ concerns may reflect broader institutional memory about previous succession challenges within Ghanaian political parties. Leadership transitions have historically created opportunities for factionalism and internal conflict.

The timing of these concerns, occurring early in Mahama’s current presidential term, indicates that succession planning has become an urgent consideration for party strategists despite the 2028 election being years away.

For the NDC, managing succession expectations while maintaining party unity represents a delicate balance. The party must demonstrate institutional maturity while addressing legitimate concerns from veteran members about future direction and leadership quality.

The public nature of these concerns also provides opposition parties with potential ammunition for questioning NDC unity and long-term viability, making internal succession discussions politically sensitive beyond party boundaries.

As Ghana’s political landscape evolves, the NDC’s handling of succession planning will likely influence broader democratic norms around leadership transitions and institutional continuity within the country’s multi-party system.

The veterans’ expressions of concern ultimately reflect deep investment in party success and institutional legacy, even when voiced through apprehension about future developments beyond their direct influence.