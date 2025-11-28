Party Official Defends Regional Minister Against Illegal Mining Claims

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ashanti Regional Organiser Isham Alhassan has dismissed allegations linking Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene to illegal mining operations, calling the claims baseless and politically motivated. The denial comes amid escalating tensions between government officials and civil society activists over environmental degradation caused by galamsey.

Alhassan told reporters in Kumasi on Thursday that he reviewed the accusations after returning from an official trip abroad and found no supporting evidence. He challenged anyone with proof to present it publicly, offering to resign immediately if credible documentation emerged linking the minister to illegal mining activities.

The party organiser emphasized that Amoakohene has taken a strong public stance against galamsey throughout his tenure. He cited the minister’s interventions in mining disputes, public warnings to foreign nationals accused of violating Ghana’s mining laws, and participation in land reclamation projects across degraded forest reserves in the Ashanti Region.

Alhassan warned NDC members against what he described as internal attempts to undermine the minister’s reputation. He characterized Amoakohene as a young leader with a promising political future who deserves support rather than unfounded criticism from within the party ranks.

The controversy originated on November 18, 2025, when Wendell Nana Yaw Yeboah, Head of Mobilisation at Democracy Hub, alleged during a live radio interview on Aluta FM that three regional ministers were complicit in illegal mining. Yeboah specifically named Amoakohene alongside Eastern Regional Minister Rita Awatey and Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested Yeboah on November 26 following a petition filed by Daniel Sasu Omari and two others representing the three regional ministers. Police announced the activist would be arraigned on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Democracy Hub quickly distanced itself from Yeboah’s statements. In a November 19 press release, the organization declared it had investigated the claims and found them to be baseless, irresponsible and spurious. The group stressed that the allegations did not represent its official position and were made without organizational endorsement.

Dr. Amoakohene issued a statement on November 18 vehemently denying any involvement in illegal mining and describing the allegations as false, unfounded, and intended to misinform the public. His legal team initiated formal proceedings demanding evidence from both Yeboah and the radio station that broadcast the interview.

Democracy Hub convenor Oliver Barker Vormawor characterized the arrest as politically motivated and carried out on government orders. However, police statements focused solely on the petition process and did not address whether the galamsey allegations would be investigated independently.

The Ashanti Democrats, a civil society group supporting the NDC, held a press conference in Kumasi defending the minister’s character. President of the group Jerry James Sukah emphasized that Amoakohene, a respected medical doctor, understands the severe health consequences of illegal mining and would not participate in such activities.

Earlier this year, Dr. Amoakohene led a Regional Anti-galamsey taskforce operation at New Ebudiase along the Pra River that seized seven excavators, demobilized five more, and confiscated generators, motorbikes, pump action guns and other mining equipment. The operation involved National Security, Police, the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The minister has publicly called for coordinated national efforts to combat illegal mining. He previously criticized fragmented operations by separate taskforces, warning that uncoordinated actions undermine public confidence and create opportunities for harassment and extortion.

Illegal mining remains one of Ghana’s most contentious environmental and political issues. The practice has devastated river systems, destroyed agricultural land, and poisoned water supplies across multiple regions. Civil society organizations have repeatedly clashed with authorities over enforcement failures and alleged political interference.

The arrest of Yeboah marks the latest flashpoint in ongoing tensions between activists and government officials. Democracy Hub has organized multiple demonstrations against galamsey, including protests in September 2024 that resulted in dozens of arrests and confrontations with police.

Dr. Amoakohene, born August 12, 1984, is a medical professional who holds degrees in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Ghana, Medical Laboratory Science from the University for Development Studies, and an MBA from Accra Business School. He previously served as NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary and contested as parliamentary candidate for Mampong constituency.

President John Dramani Mahama nominated Amoakohene as Ashanti Regional Minister in January 2025, succeeding Simon Osei Mensah. The appointment positioned him as one of the youngest ministers in the current administration.

The Ashanti Region faces numerous development challenges including stalled infrastructure projects, poverty, and environmental degradation from mining activities. Regional officials have emphasized the need to balance economic development with environmental protection.

Civil society groups continue monitoring government responses to illegal mining. Activists argue that prosecuting critics rather than investigating their substantive claims demonstrates authorities prioritize protecting officials over addressing environmental destruction.

The case has reignited debates about freedom of expression, defamation laws, and the appropriate balance between protecting public officials from false accusations while allowing legitimate criticism of government performance on environmental issues.

Police have not indicated whether independent investigations into galamsey activities in the three regions will proceed regardless of the outcome of charges against Yeboah. The CID statement confirmed only that the activist was arrested to assist investigation into the petition filed on behalf of the ministers.

Alhassan’s defense of Amoakohene reflects broader concerns within the NDC about maintaining party unity while addressing legitimate environmental concerns raised by constituents. The regional organiser urged members to focus on supporting the minister’s development agenda rather than engaging in what he termed destructive internal politics.

The controversy unfolds as Ghana grapples with how to reconcile economic interests in mining with urgent environmental protection needs. Successive governments have struggled to effectively regulate the sector despite widespread public outcry over ecological damage.