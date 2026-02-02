Party Image Crucial to Bawumia Success, Analyst Warns

A political analyst has cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s decisive victory in the presidential primaries will not guarantee electoral success unless the party addresses deep internal challenges and rebuilds its public image.

Dr Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), used a metaphor to describe the challenge facing the newly elected flagbearer. Speaking on JoyNews, he explained that the quality of a flagbearer alone cannot compensate for a damaged party brand.

The flagbearer is a bearer of a flag, according to Bomfeh, and no matter how good, competent, suitable or perfect the bearer would be, if the flag is unattractive, there will be problems. He emphasized that the NPP flag has issues and punches that need fixing, requiring urgent reorganization.

The lecturer urged Bawumia to focus on visibility and tangible solutions. He stressed that the former vice president should be seen actively rallying supporters around a united flag and repositioning the party as one that understands the issues people are grappling with while offering concrete solutions.

Bawumia secured 110,643 votes in the primaries held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, representing 56.48 percent of the 195,901 valid votes cast nationwide. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong came second with 46,554 votes, followed by Dr Bryan Acheampong with 36,303 votes. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes while Kwabena Agyei Agyepong received 402 votes.

Bomfeh noted that while Bawumia brings experience and competence to the table, rebuilding public confidence in the party remains critical. He emphasized that regaining public trust requires more than policy proposals, urging the party to demonstrate tangible solutions to everyday concerns facing Ghanaians.

The analyst added that the flagbearer must be visibly engaged in efforts to unite party supporters. He stressed that talking about change is insufficient, arguing that the party must show practical commitment and harmony between its words and actions.

His comments come as the NPP seeks to reclaim power after suffering a decisive defeat in the 2024 general elections. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) returned to government under President John Dramani Mahama, leaving the NPP in opposition for the first time since 2016.

The party now faces the challenge of rebuilding its electoral machinery while managing internal divisions that emerged during the protracted primary campaign. Kennedy Agyapong’s criticism of Bawumia during the race, including describing him as a liar, created tensions that party leaders have acknowledged must be healed before 2028.

Bawumia used his acceptance speech to signal that his leadership would prioritize unity and discipline within the party. He acknowledged that the wounds from a fractured campaign must be mended if the party is to remain viable, noting that the survival of the NPP depends entirely on a unified front.

The former vice president indicated he would work with party leadership at all levels to bring discipline to the organization. His remarks reflected recognition that internal cohesion will be essential for mounting an effective challenge to the governing NDC in the next election cycle.

Former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam indicated that the next three years will focus on deep structural reorganization. He described the period as an opportunity for the NPP to transition from incumbent baggage to a lean, formidable opposition machine.

The governing NDC has moved quickly to define Bawumia’s win, with officials dismissing the election as a repackaging of failed economic policies. NDC Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande suggested that internal democracy will not distract the public from the party’s previous governance record.

Bomfeh’s analysis echoes concerns expressed by other political observers about the challenges facing Bawumia’s candidacy. His warning underscores the reality that personal popularity and competence may prove insufficient without comprehensive party renewal and strategic repositioning ahead of the 2028 polls.